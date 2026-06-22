SSS, Zambales LGU renew KaSSSanga Collect Program

The Social Security System (SSS) and the local government of San Antonio, Zambales have renewed a partnership recently to sustain social security coverage for municipal workers under the KaSSSanga Collect Program (KCP).

SSS Vice President for Luzon Central 2 Division Gloria Corazon M. Andrada said SSS Olongapo Branch and the local government of San Antonio signed a new Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) to ensure uninterrupted implementation of the KCP amid a transition in local leadership.

Andrada said the program is set to cover 359 LGU personnel, including 345 Job Order (JO) and 14 Contract of Service (COS) workers, enabling them to register as SSS self-employed members and gain access to comprehensive social security protection.

“SSS and the LGU of San Antonio share the common mission of promoting the welfare and financial security of workers. Through this partnership, we help ensure that JO and COS personnel are protected and can avail themselves of SSS benefits when they need them most,” Andrada added.

KCP allows local government unit (LGU) personnel without formal employment to register as self-employed members of the SSS and gain access to the social security benefits.

“Qualified members will be entitled to a full range of benefits, including sickness, maternity, disability, retirement, death and funeral benefits, as well as privileges under salary, calamity, pension and emergency loan programs which are vital amid current economic challenges,” Andrada explained.

She added that contributions will be based on the members’ declared Monthly Salary Credit (MSC), which will also serve as the basis for the computation of the benefits they may receive under the program.

Ahead of the MOA renewal, the SSS Olongapo Branch held an orientation and registration session in August 2025 to help LGU personnel create My.SSS accounts and register online.

As of March 2026, the Olongapo branch recorded nine participating LGUs in the KaSSSanga Collect Program. The joint initiative has registered 1,904 JO and COS workers, including 59 regular employees who activated their SSS membership as voluntary members, generating monthly contribution collections of about P1.913 million and cumulative collections of P142.29 million.