St. Michael: Amid war, an unthinkable catastrophe to happen

Those still with the already old-fashioned trend to label any unusual news as “conspiracy theory” had better dig deeper into what’s happening in this world.

Those still wont to dismiss prophecies on a one-world government must know that there is a so- called pandemic treaty now being pushed by the World Health Organization (WHO) for full compliance by its 194 member-nations. The treaty has been labeled by some as autocratic, as it proposes WHO control of measures, including lockdowns and mandatory vaccinations in case of another pandemic threat in such countries.

Consider the fact that in the US, Florida state has already passed a resolution rejecting the treaty, while 22 US State Attorney Generals are seeking to reject the treaty. Also, Great Britain and Slovakia have expressed the same sentiment.

Ironically, the Philippines has recently been hailed by WHO as one of its “leaders” and this implies fidelity to WHO aspirations. (Is PBBM of the mind that anything international is world-class and must thus be kowtowed to?)

Yet the WHO, which is significantly funded by depopulation guru billionaire Bill Gates, is raising another bugbear in an apparent effort to scare off oppositors. Prominent physician Dr. Peter MaCullough has warned that “a perfect storm is brewing”. He noted that the medical establishment and governmental health organizations are sounding the alarms on bird flu by drawing comparisons to Covid 19 and, more, claiming that bird flu has the potential to be 100 times more deadly!

Already, the US Department of Agriculture has ordered dairy producers to test cows for infections of the “highly deadly bird flu” before they are transported amid reports of discovery of the virus in samples of pasteurized milk.

Indeed, the biblical signs of the times are about us, as also being prophesied by modern Catholic mystics. This month alone, there was the Devastating earthquake in Taiwan, historic floods in Brazil, Indonesia, China, United Arab Emirates including Dubai, heat wave in Asia, on top of ongoing wars, among other not-so-ordinary phenomena.

Meanwhile, the warnings from Heaven continue in our days, with the occurrence of dire prophecies premised on whether enough conversions would be made to lessen or even abrogate the events. (Mystics say, however, that some chastisements have become inevitable.)

On April 27, 2024, Our Blessed Mother issued the following message via mystic Eduardo Ferreira:

“My son, peace! In this dawn, I come tell you that peace must be obtained through prayer and forgiveness. I come from Heaven to tell you that God is in a hurry for you to convert.

“My children, God has called each one of you by name. You are of God. Strive to be of God alone. Give up idolatry – many of you have overshadowed God.

“My children, I am here and I embrace each child who visits this Sanctuary. It is necessary to come here with a repentant heart.

“My children, let Divine Grace fill your hearts. Abandon yourselves to my Son Jesus – He is the true Way to follow.

“Fight, my children, against Satan’s traps. Pray! All of you are precious to God. Abandon yourselves totally to God, without reservations.

“Pray, my children. Praise God for the gift of life. God is life. Do not seek death.

“Do not try to end life through suicide, abortion, drugs, smoking, alcohol, etc. Love life – Jesus is life.

“My children, you must be prepared for when God calls you. Do not be afraid of death, but you have to be ready for when God calls you.

“My children, love the cross that God makes you carry. Do not be afraid. Get closer to the Grace of God.

“I am the Mystic Rose, the Queen of Peace. Pray for the conversion of sinners. Pray.

“I bless you with love.”

Meanwhile, St. Michael the Archangel also has another message via third-degree Augustinian stigmatist Luz de Maria de Bonilla on May 1, 2024, as follows (Capital retained as officially released in English version):

“Beloved children of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ,

I COME TO YOU BY TRINITARIAN WILL, IN COMMAND OF THE HEAVENLY LEGIONS. I PROTECT YOU WITH MY HEAVENLY LEGIONS.

“Humanity is being persecuted by the legions of evil in their desire to steal souls as their spoils. Our struggle does not let up, being continual in the defense of souls.

“You are beginning the month of May dedicated to Our Queen and Most Holy Mother –A MONTH OF FIERCE TRIALS FOR HUMANITY. THE FORCES OF EVIL WILL TEST HUMAN BEINGS, CHILDREN OF OUR QUEEN AND MOTHER, WHOM THE DEVIL FROM HELL IS PERSECUTING WITHOUT ADMITTING DEFEAT.

“IN THIS MONTH OF SPECIAL PRAYER TO OUR QUEEN AND MOTHER, THE DEVIL'S PLAN IS TO BRING DOWN THE GREATEST POSSIBLE NUMBER OF SOULS, AND WITH HIS PRIDE AND ARROGANCE, HE WILL TEMPT THE HUMAN RACE AS NEVER BEFORE, IN ORDER TO TAKE WITH HIM SOULS THAT ARE LUKEWARM AND WEAK IN FAITH.

“Faced with this constant threat, I call you to remain firm in your faith, being humble.

“So many of you are wondering: How do I stay firm in the faith? and I say to you: by being humble and continuing to give pride of place to your love for God and neighbor.

“So many of God's creatures have filled themselves with envy and hatred and are losing everything that Our King and Lord Jesus Christ gave them in order that they would testify to Our King and Lord Jesus Christ. They are losing the opportunity that they had in being chosen, due to the pride that feeds on their arrogance. How Heaven grieves over this, how it grieves!

“Children of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ,

How much will be fulfilled in this race towards disaster for humanity!

“Pain and betrayal will lead to the invasion of Italy in this time of war. From there pain and blood will flow to other countries.

“I call on you not to forget what has been announced to you and to keep watching the Balkans.

“NOW IS THE TIME WHEN THE DEVIL WILL SUCCEED IN REMOVING FROM THE DIVINE PLANS SOME PEOPLE CALLED TO BE PART OF THOSE PLANS, DUE TO THEIR WORKS AND BEHAVIOR, WHICH ARE ALMOST UNCONSCIOUS, AND THEIR HARDNESS OF HEART. THEY WILL SUFFER WHEN THEY SEE WHAT THEY HAVE DONE WITH THEIR HARDENED FREE WILL. THIS IS WHY OUR KING AND LORD JESUS CHRIST CALLS YOU TO BE CHILDREN WITH A HEART OF FLESH AND TO BE CREATURES OF FAITH.

“In the midst of the war, an unthinkable catastrophe will occur that will weaken the war itself. I am warning you by Divine Order. Paris will rise up in revolution and will be without the attraction for which humanity used to come to this country.

“As the war between nations will lead to a religious war, Our Queen and Mother is attentive to all her children, being the Mother who will defend the children of her Son.

“England will suffer in the midst of the war; it will suffer what it did not even imagine and will be affected by the lack of water.

“Pray, children of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ, pray for your brothers and sisters in Puerto Rico: they will suffer due to an earthquake.

“Pray, children of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ, pray for your brothers and sisters in the United States: the earthquake is approaching.

“Pray, children of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ, pray for hearts of stone that are incapable of asking for forgiveness.

“Pray, children of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ, pray for your brothers and sisters who do not believe in or obey Our King and Lord Jesus Christ.

“Pray, children of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ, pray for your brothers and sisters in Haiti and Jamaica: they will be flooded.

“Pray, children of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ, pray for your brothers and sisters in Brazil and Argentina: people will rise up in revolts.

“Pray to Our Queen and Mother: pray with strength, not forgetting that prayer achieves what the human race considers impossible. The prophecies are subject to humanity’s response. You are heard if you respond as Heaven asks.

“KEEP IN MIND THAT WHEN MEN THINK THAT THEY HAVE THE STRENGTH AND POWER TO DOMINATE THE GREATER PART OF HUMANITY BY FORCE, THE MOST HOLY TRINITY WILL DISARM THE POWERFUL AND EXALT THE HUMBLE WITH A SINGLE GLANCE.

“Our Queen and Mother is Mother of all humanity: welcome her with love. Our Queen is the intercessor of humanity, which is why from this month onwards, greater action by evil against humanity is to be anticipated.

Pay attention, pay attention, pay attention!

With My Sword raised in defense of God’s children.”