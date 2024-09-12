St. Michael cites two ways to spiritually prepare amid dire warnings

Way before the first case of Covid 19 was reported in Wuhan in Hubei province in China in December 2019, third-degree Augustinian stigmatist Luz de Maria de Bonilla had been receiving from Heaven several messages warning of the onset of a virulent respiratory disease. And just as the World Health Organization declared Covid 19 as a global pandemic in March 2020, St. Michael the Archangel issued through her an appeal not to take a forthcoming vaccine.

Recall that a month after WHO’s declaration, St. Michael told Luz de Maria on April 25, 2020 (part of message): “Beloved people of God, man is suffering terror in the antechamber of continued mutations of the manufactured virus, until the evil that has created it is unmasked.” (I had shared this message in this space in the same year.) Past the pandemic, it is well accepted that the Covid 19 virus came from a laboratory in China and that the Covid 19 vaccine has deleterious effects.

I have shared in this column several other messages from Heaven dating way back in the year 2014 specifically warning of a contagious respiratory ailment which, I have no doubt, turned out to be Covid 19.

Still, Heaven continues to warn of more diseases to come, with appeals for us to prepare not only spiritually but also physically.

Last Sept. 6, Luz de Maria got another message from St. Michael who again cited the need for us to prepare for the onset of more diseases and asking us to observe hygiene and keep our immune system strong.

The following is St. Michael’s message:

“I come to you by Divine Will. Beloved children of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ:

“You are beloved of the Paternal House; you are the Apple of the Divine Eye and as children you must respond with your works and your acts to such infinite Divine Love.

“Humanity is undermined by evil, the human creature is weak and the evil one enters the thoughts of the human creature and corrodes his beliefs, his morals and his faith. Blinded humanity does not respond, not even watching and living the passage of natural disaster or those that are man-made.

“Diseases are already proliferating; they appear in one place and another to stop the human creature in his coming and going, you already know what awaits you....

“Beloved of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ, nature is destroyed by man and man receives the reaction of his action. The water of the seas is entering onto the earth; places where it did not tremble before will know the shaking of the earth.

“DO YOU WISH TO KNOW HOW TO MITIGATE THE SCOURGES THAT AWAIT YOU?

“REPENT AND ASK GOD FOR FORGIVENESS for so much offense and aberration, for so much sacrilege and closeness you have with the Devil, for disobedience to the Commandments and Sacraments and for disobeying the Teachings of the Holy Scriptures. Ask forgiveness for the naturalness with which you accept depravity in all aspects and join sects that go against the Divine Law.

“Children of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ:

“PREPARE YOURSELVES TO FACE THE DISEASES THAT RESURFACE: you have already been warned but continue not to obey. Prepare yourselves! These diseases are increasing through infected creatures and spreading through the air via saliva. These diseases affect the respiratory system, even if you are told they do not. Maintain good hygiene, be cautious in treating the sick. Be insistent on proper nutrition and protecting the immune system.

“Pray children of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ, pray, the country of the Eagle enters into political upheaval, its soil shakes strongly.

“Pray children of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ, pray, Mexico knows of earthquakes, but not like the one that is approaching.

“Pray children of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ, pray, Japan is strongly shaken to the point of dividing its land.

“Pray children of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ, pray when you hear of peace, be assured that war comes without warning from one moment to the next by surprise.

“Pray children of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ, pray for Brazil, it continues its purification.

“Pray children of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ, pray for all mankind, you will be in suspense.

“BE CONVERTED!....EVERY DAY BE CONVERTED!

“Be better children of God and greater human creatures, treating your brother and sister with the Love with which you are treated by God. Be truly children of God, your neighbor is a fundamental part of the works and deeds that you will present in your hands before God at the end of your life.

“Go to the confessional, receive Our King and Lord in the Holy Eucharist and allow Him to live in each one of you. Whoever does not walk the road to Calvary united to Our King and Lord Jesus Christ, it is difficult, very difficult for that person to know sorrow, to love God above all things, and to love his neighbor as himself.

“YOU MUST REMAIN WELL SPIRITUALLY. SPIRITUALITY HAS RULES:

“THE FIRST: to live of God and for God in His Most Holy Will; this is not acquired in a few days or months, but until the creature lives of and for God.

“THE SECOND: to love Our Queen and Mother and to ask Her to be the Mother of each one and the Teacher who leads you to Her Divine Son. Thus, being like the Most Blessed Mother, you will know how to deal with your neighbor and respect him or her as a child of God.

“Beloved of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ: YOU MUST CHANGE FOR THE BETTER; YOU CANNOT CONTINUE TO LIVE IN OBSTINACY. Continue in Divine Love.” (End of quote.)

I am also sharing below the commentary of Luz de Maria on the above message:

“This Call of our beloved St. Michael the Archangel is at the same time a call to reflect on our actions and deeds, so indispensable for the spiritual well-being not only of ourselves, but also of our neighbor. We do not want to see the evil we do nor the evil in which we live.

“St. Michael the Archangel speaks to us of the water of the seas that enters onto the land, and therefore the level of the rivers also increases. We see how in many countries entire populations are flooded where the water causes real disasters; this should be for us a sign of what is happening on earth, and perhaps we will see with great astonishment very important places for our spiritual and also material life being affected.

“We are warned again of the diseases that appear and will appear: some are man-made, others are not, but they are already circulating and we must protect ourselves and at the same time continue to fight for personal conversion to be part of the conversion of our brothers and sisters.

“We must listen and put into practice the hygiene that is required we maintain in order to attend and care for a sick person properly.

“We are watching how the earth has cracked in some countries and how St. Michael the Archangel warns us about big earthquakes announced for several countries in the world.

“In spite of so much purification we must grow in faith to increase our spiritual strength, not to renounce Our Lord Jesus Christ, but as St. Michael the Archangel tells us, to walk with faith beside our Lord Jesus Christ the way to Calvary, not to die on the Cross, but to rise to new life, where Christ is all in all. Amen.”