St Michael describes hell dwellers, warns time of mercy now short

There are some who are under the impression that regardless of the “way of the cross”, they would go to Heaven because they have not and would not commit sins as grave as those of Adolf HItler. Afterall, they give gifts to indigents during Christmas time.

In regard to the way of the cross, I can’t help but share with readers the message of Our Blessed Mother to mystic Pedro Regis on Feb. 20, 2024. The message:

“Dear children, the way to Heaven goes through the Cross. Do not be discouraged. My Jesus loves you and will always be with you. Difficult times will come for the righteous. Humanity will drink the bitter cup of suffering, but do not lose your hope!

“After all the tribulation, you will see the powerful hand of God act in favor of men and women of faith. Be defenders of the truth. Do not be afraid! The things of the world pass away, but God’s grace in you will be eternal. Seek strength in the Eucharist and in the Words of my Jesus. You will be called to the table where the bread is just bread. Stay with what has always been the truth. Your true food contains Body, Blood, Soul and Divinity. Defend this truth everywhere and you will be rewarded with Heaven.

“Onward without fear! This is the message that I give you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity. Thank you for having allowed me to gather you here once more. I bless you in the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit. Amen. Be at peace.” (End of quote.)

Reading the work of mystic Maria Valtorta who put on record what she had mystically witnessed in the life of Our Lord Jesus, Judas Iscariot could be better deserving of heavenly reward than those who think they can not go to hell only because of their seasonal good works. Judas, whom priest-exorcists say is probably in hell, had at times convincingly preached for Jesus and even shielded Jesus from stones thrown by a crowd during the first time Our Lord tried to preach in Bethlehem.

Indeed, one need not commit genocide to land in hell. The place of the damned is believed to have many levels, all of which are in the category of horribly forever.

Let’s have a better idea of hell through the words of St. Michael the Archangel in a message given to Mexican mystic Lorena on Aug. 18, 2016, as follows:

“I, Saint Michael the Archangel, Prince of the Celestial Militia, come to exhort you through Lorena, to make a change of life, a conversion to God, that leads you to recognize that your Son Jesus Christ is the only King and Savior; and that, through their Mother, they can reach Him and save their souls.

“The subject of which we will speak is terrible, and nevertheless nobody takes importance to him; We will talk about hell, what makes the souls that were born to give glory to God, terrible souls condemned to hell, and without the hope of getting out of there one day.

“Everyone thinks that to go to hell you have to be a murderer, suicide, practice witchcraft, thief, rapist, kidnapper and not!

“Hell is full of souls who, because they did not believe in Jesus Christ and his salvation, turned their backs on him and never accepted him in their hearts.

“It is full of people who practice religion, but who nevertheless never saw for their neighbor, they were whitewashed tombs.

“It is full of arrogant people who, believing themselves superior to others for having some hierarchy, humiliated and underestimated their subordinates. Pride and arrogance is a very serious sin in hell.

“It is full of supposedly pious souls, who only offered what was left over and did not harm their interests, without meaning any sacrifice for them.

“It is full of atheists who, because they did not believe in God, only lived to worship and serve themselves.

“There are children who, alienated with technology, lose their soul, because they harbor anti-values in their hearts that close their hearts.

“It is full of vain women, who through their ego became goddesses of themselves, forgetting about their children and their husbands, indulging themselves with their vanity and physical beauty; for practicing cosmetic surgeries and tattooing his body, making his body a nest of evil, where demons are easy to penetrate the soul.The body of a person is the temple of the Holy Spirit, and damaging it is an unforgivable sin, like those who take drugs or get drunk, and evil nests in their soul.

“It is full of abusive men, who did not love their wives and abused them physically, emotionally and verbally; and that, for not respecting their wives, just as Jesus Christ loved his Church, they condemned themselves.

“It is full of powerful people, who, for their love of money, forgot their neighbor and made power and wealth their gods.

“There are even many priests and nuns, who made religion a fashion, a way of life; that they accommodated it to their needs, changing the commandments at their convenience, without following the guidelines that the Holy Church teaches; and this is an even more serious sin, because they drag the

faithful who follow them to sin.

“It is a great responsibility to have an office within the Church, because it is not only the sin of the bishop, priest, deacon or religious, but the influence they exert on others, as they are an authority within the Church.

“These poor souls are tortured more cruelly, because by their negligence they dragged souls to hell.

“As you can see, going to hell is not a game; It is something so regrettable for the Father and for Heaven, but unfortunately men do not see it that way, and they put the devil as a comic being or what is worse, they think that hell does not exist and that the devil is an invention of the Catholic Church.

“Today, children are not taught the value and richness of the commandments, the virtues, and the love of God and neighbor. They are taught to be successful in business, in their professional lives, regardless of what is most precious to them: their souls.

“Today, in the name of my Lord Jesus Christ, I want to speak to you about this unfortunate situation that distresses all of heaven.

“God is a loving Father who wants the salvation of all his children, but today humanity thinks only of enjoying life and having success and money, even at the expense of their brothers. They revel in power and trade a succulent delicacy for a plate of lentils; eternal life, for fleeting earthly moments that will only give you fleeting glories.They are foolish, foolish, and blind, and the enemy is happy that they are eternally damned.

“There are indescribable torments for the human being, which, if I showed them, they would die of fear.

“People of God, heaven wants your salvation. Turn your eyes to your creator and give him your lives and He will work miracles in your hearts.You will not regret having said yes to the King of Kings, Lord of Lords. Turn your eyes to God, there is little time left.

“The time of Mercy will soon end; It is an extraordinary and precious time, do not waste it, gain plenary indulgence and save your souls, because heaven awaits you with joy to return to your home, the one that was always yours because you were children of the Most High.

“Don't trade eternal life of joy and peace for a bowl of lentils. Be wise and intelligent and give your soul to the Holy Trinity, who will take care of saving you.”