St. Michael: “Disease has arrived, and with it, limits will be imposed”

Another plague lockdown, even as false teachings are to spread in the Church.

We’ve heard warnings on these before, as they are being repeated often in the messages being received from Heaven by credible Catholic mystics.

The time of prophesied Great Tribulation is with us, but we are being told that we still have time to prepare because the greatest of trials are still to come…in our times no doubt, as the appeals for preparation are explicitly addressed to us, young and old, not the next generation.

The calls seek from us not only spiritual, but also material preparation, with assurance that those who lack material resources but keep faith shall be under the maternal care of the Blessed Mother.

In regard to the call for spiritual preparation, I urge priests to be truly apostolic in these apocalyptic times by making themselves more available for Confession. I also urge them to use the traditional confessional if one is readily available, because I am sure there are penitents who shy away from the sacrament for the simple reason that they do not want the priest-confessor to have the slightest hint on their identities. Weather is kinder these days so staying in the confessional would not be too taxing.

The appeal for us to prepare was again repeated by St. Michael the Archangel in his message through third degree Augustinian stigmatist Luz de Maria de Bonilla on Jan. 15, 2024. Here’s the message.

“Beloved children of the Most Holy Trinity: I am sent to enlighten the work and actions of humanity. Continue to act in accordance with the teachings of our King and Lord Jesus Christ and of our Queen and Mother. From on high where I look at humanity, I find it devoid of God’s love, and what I find in its place within human hearts is a distorted concept of love. What should govern the heart of every human being is the very love of our King and Lord Jesus Christ.

“You are devoid of love, maintaining a faint notion of what divine love is; instead, you live with worldly love, primarily seasoned with licentiousness. You have forgotten the Divine, immersing yourselves in the insinuations that the Devil whispers in the ears of humanity. Until love reigns within the human race in the likeness of our King and Lord Jesus Christ, you will continue to live off crumbs, being shadows that wander in search of what you do not have.

“You have entered into what you will not be able to face without a radical change in the works and deeds of each one of you. You are heading for the most difficult times that you will face as humanity, amidst the onslaught of war which, as you know, is the main objective of those who wield power over nations. New nations will join war as it advances.

“The death of so many human beings causes great pain to our King and Lord Jesus Christ and to our Queen and Mother; it will be the Divine Hand which will put a very firm stop to the pretensions of the powerful who wish to exterminate a great part of the world’s population. You are going to be limited in your freedom to work and act.

“ Disease has arrived, and with it, limits will be imposed in various countries; therefore, prepare now! Those who cannot prepare themselves materially should maintain their faith that our Queen and Mother will bring you what is necessary for you to continue without growing faint.

“Pray, children of our King and Lord Jesus Christ; pray that the greatest possible number of human beings would penetrate the divine mystery of love and attain salvation.

“Pray, children of our King and Lord Jesus Christ; humanity will once again know pain. Pray; you will continue to be lashed by the force of nature.

“Pray for Mexico; it will be shaken.

“Darkness is approaching. Keep your faith firm, being Christ-like rather than worldly. Pray without faltering. Receive my blessing.” (End of quote.)

I am also sharing the comments of Luz de Maria on the above message, as follows:

“Brothers and sisters in Christ, St. Michael the Archangel makes us aware of what is happening at this time and the seriousness of what is expected, but at the same time he makes us reflect on the responsibility that each of us has within salvation history. Knowing that the earth will continue to shake, that there will be drastic changes and that nature has awakened so that the human race would react, let us be among those who say yes to God, keeping our faith growing.”

Two days earlier last Jan. 13, mystic Pedro Regis also received another message from the Blessed Mother. Here is the message:

“Dear children, I am your Sorrowful Mother and I suffer because of what happens to you. Seek strength in the Eucharist, for only in this way can you bear the weight of the trials that will come. Trust in Jesus. He is the only Way that takes you to Heaven. Accept His Gospel and the teachings of the true Magisterium of His Church.

“ You are heading towards a future in which truths will be rejected. True teachings and dogmas will be denied. As I have said to you in the past, do not forget: in God there is no half-truth. You will yet see horrors in the House of God, but do not retreat.

“Alongside the brave soldiers in robes, defend Jesus and His Church. Turn away from the world and live turned towards Paradise, for which alone you were created. Whatever happens, do not leave the Church of my Jesus.

“Tell everyone that the truth of my Jesus is only kept intact in the Catholic Church and that His Presence in Body, Blood, Soul and Divinity in the Eucharist is a non-negotiable truth. This is the message that I give you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity. “Thank you for having allowed me to gather you here once more. I bless you in the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit. Amen. Be at peace.”