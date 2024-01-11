St. Michael exhorts: St. Benedict medal on door for protection

If only to convince more people to believe Catholic mystics, I say:

My preference for prophetic messages from Heaven published with imprimatur and nihil obstat, while no longer mandatory for Catholics, gives me more confidence in sharing such messages, especially those which evidently pertain to our days.

I am thus sharing some messages from mystic Iveta Gomes- Fernandes’s book titled Suffering and the Thesis of Purgatory with a foreword by Bishop Alwyn Barreto, Bishop of Sindhudurg (India).

Some of the messages echo warnings from the Blessed Mother during her apparitions in Akita, Japan in the 1970’s wherein She (I now capitalize pronouns, etc, in reverence for the Blessed Mother) said:

“The work of the devil will infiltrate even into the Church in such a way that one will see cardinals opposing cardinals, bishops against bishops. The priests who venerate me will be scorned and opposed by their confreres...churches and altars sacked; the Church will be full of those who accept compromises and the demon will press many priests and consecrated souls to leave the service

of the Lord.”

Also of such tone were the messages of the Blessed Mother in her 1960’s apparitions in Garabandal, Spain wherein She also said:

“Many cardinals, bishops and priests are following the road to perdition and with them they are taking many souls.”

And so what was the pertinent prophecy to Iveta as published in her book? On March 25, 2014, the Blessed Mother told her:

“You comfort My Immaculate Heart pierced with so many thorns of ungrateful men who continue to blaspheme God and plunge many of God’s children into perdition. Know and understand, many of the faithful even are walking the path of perdition! They have abandoned their love for God and are following a false understanding of God.

“Beloved children I come this day to call all the faithful to return to prayer. Pray, pray, pray many Holy Rosaries! - of great importance in these moments! Men continue to offend God and the cry of so many oppressed, innocent souls have come up to God Our Father.

“If you do not pray, I will no longer be able to hold the Hand of God, from bringing down His wrath to annihilate Nations! There is confusion and distress over all the Earth. Creature and creation are groaning in pain like a mother groans and cries when she is about to give birth. Know and understand, the threat of World War III is not far. Pray beloved children pray, pray that this must not come to be!”

Iveta then sees the Blessed Mother opening her mantel with Her right hand and stretches it out and part of the earth opens and “so many souls going into hell.”

(Note: In her conversations with souls from Purgatory, Austrian mystic Maria Simma learned that Purgatory and hell are indeed “located” in the inner core of the earth.)

Then the Blessed Mother went on to tell Iveta: “Only prayer can suffice to render souls back to God. These souls are lost forever, but there are many that will fall only if you do not pray!

“You must pray for the holy souls in Purgatory. Many do not pray for their loved ones. Pray My children, pray! They need your prayers to ascend into all Eternity and Paradise with God. They are paying the debts of Divine Justice. Your prayer is important. They will come down as souls to help you, as Angels…”

On April 18, 2014, Iveta was also told the following by the Blessed Mother:

“War is imminent, only prayer can hold the moments back. Pray My children, pray, pray that the Holy Father proclaims Me as Mediatrix of All Grace, Co-Redemptrix and Advocate. Only then I can help, for All Grace, All Power has been entrusted by God the Father, God the Son, and God the Holy Spirit - My Spouse unto Me, to help you in these moments!

“Do not seek easy comprises with the World, return to God! I long to caress you in My Immaculate Heart as a Mother restores Her children back to health. How many of you are unwell! Return to God by repenting of the offences you have committed and be reconciled through Holy Confession; the Sacrament God has left for you. Many of the faithful have abandoned the practice of receiving the Living Flesh and Blood of My Divine Son Jesus in the Holy Eucharist. Beloved children return, for how then will you sustain yourselves against these forces. You are not alone, for I Am with you in these hours!

“Do not seek easy comprises with the world. Know that the One World Government is close at hand. Do not seek to take any debts, for it will plunge you into darkness. Be on guard against every lawlessness and every heresy that is unfolding. I love you dearly. My desire is to restore you back to God that we may be happy into all eternity as a family of God.”

Meanwhile, as more diseases, including a new generation of Covid that reportedly eludes artificial and natural immunity as well as other misfortunes swelling worldwide, allow me to review related messages received by third degree Augustinian stigmatist Luz de Maria de Bonilla. On Sept. 30, 2023, she received the following message from St. Michael the Archangel:

“Beloved children of our King and Lord Jesus Christ, I come to you by order of the Trinity. I call you to pray in unity for humanity and for the Synod to be held soon. I call you to pray for all the rulers of the nations. I call you to pray for each of your brothers and sisters, especially for those who are living in spiritual alienation.

“Children of our King and Lord Jesus Christ, do you wish to remain at peace? Work and act in the Divine Will: you must not merely feel inner peace but live it. It is urgent that you distinguish the signs of the times from what is provoked by human beings through the misuse of technology. The earth is shaking in one place or another: tectonic faults are in movement at this moment. In emanating flares towards earth, the sun interferes with the Earth and strong earthquakes will shake the planet.

“Children of our King and Lord Jesus Christ, strengthen your immune system; a new disease is coming with greater force. For protection use the Good Samaritan Oil. Children of our King and Lord Jesus Christ, pay attention! Help one another when faced with signs of illness! The respiratory system is very much under attack at this time and will be so in the future. Children of our King and Lord Jesus Christ, weapons have been manufactured that are more dangerous than those already in existence, for use against humanity itself – weapons of great range and danger for the human race, deadly weapons. The powers will use these weapons against their brothers, unaware that a great power possesses a weapon that devastates everything it touches and will make its enemies retreat. Great terror will come in the midst of war and cause thousands of lives to be lost: dust will cause death.

“Place the Saint Benedict medal on the door of your house for protection; however, what will stop the enemy of the soul and his henchmen is purity in human beings. Being in a state of grace is indispensable, otherwise it will be difficult for you to obtain the protection that comes from our King and Lord Jesus Christ, and from our Queen and Mother. Children of our King and Lord Jesus Christ, you must remain on alert regarding events. Use sacramentals, not forgetting usage of the scapular.”