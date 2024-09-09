St. Michael says “time is now,” warns on diseases, object from space

The same dire warnings are being repeated from Heaven these days, the ones already cited over the recent years…except that the tone is no longer in the shade of the near future, but now.

Not that all are to happen instantly or over a short period, as Our Blessed Mother has often referred to “long years” of trials. And those years, as the most recent missives from Heaven say, have already unrolled.

As much was contained in the message of St. Michael the Archangel to third-degree Augustinian stigmatist Luz de Maria de Bonilla on Aug. 31, 2024. The message, translated from the original Spanish, is as follows (with underscoring retained):

“I come to you by Divine Will. Children of Almighty God: EACH ONE OF YOU IS A CHILD OF GOD, EVEN IF YOU DO NOT RECOGNIZE IT AND DO NOT LOVE HIM.

“Each end of the cycle of humanity has been intense in terms of purification; some have lived it in one way, for example with the Flood, and others in another way. This generation of so much advancement is being purified through the advances that the powers that be have at this moment; as well as through the power that a group maintains over all of humanity and the decisions that it makes, to influence its program of domination all oriented towards the Devil’s side to make the Church of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ disappear.

“The plans are to weaken the faith of human creatures, especially the Catholic faith, to lead to the denial of theTransubstantiation in the Celebration of the Eucharist and to lead the Church of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ to be orphaned, without a Mother.

“Children of God: IN ORDER FOR YOU TO BE ABLE TO STAND FIRM IN THE FAITH, YOU MUST DELVE DEEPLY INTO HOLY SCRIPTURE, NOW! SO THAT YOU WILL NOT BE DECEIVED OR LED TO BECOME LUKEWARM, FOR ‘THE LUKEWARM WILL BE SPEWED OUT OF THE MOUTH OF GOD THE FATHER’..

“You still do not understand that faith without works is dead. You need to fill your hands and you whole being with good works so that you may bear fruit, bearing new witness to your brothers and sisters.

“Our King and Lord Jesus Christ not only prayed, but He went to give bread to the hungry, He fed those who were hungry; He multiplied the loaves and fishes so that each one of you may multiply the Divine Word and be a true evangelizer of those who need it. Conversion is urgent so that you may be assisted by the Divine Spirit and thus give answers or preach with words of eternal life.

“You live in the midst of news that are directed to alert you and keep you between the "already and not yet." It is good for you to be informed and not to live like those who do not even know in what day they live.

“PREPARE WHATEVER YOU NEED BECAUSE THE GREAT SUFFERING FOR MANKIND HAS COME THROUGH DISEASES AND ANOTHER WILL BE THE SUFFERING FROM A CELESTIAL BODY APPROACHING THE EARTH'S ATMOSPHERE SHAKING IT AND CAUSING THE DREADED GREAT EARTHQUAKES TO HAPPEN.

“The House of Our Lord and King has warned you that you will experience moments when one country will not be able to assist another because all will have their own grave emergency situations.

“Children of God, the entities that maintain representatives of all countries or most of them must remain impartial without supplying or aggrandizing countries that do not possess armaments, but they can inflame very dangerous powers that will take a wrong step and there will war in the blink of an eye.

“PAY ATTENTION! Be alert to the movements of North Korea, Russia, the United States, the United Kingdom, China and others that you know to be referents in World War III. The movements of the most mentioned nations on Earth must be watched closely.

“Pray children of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ, pray for all humanity suffering from the effects of the elements.

“Pray children of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ, pray for the serious earthquakes that will occur on Earth.

“Pray for the children of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ, pray for the seriousness of the effects of the sun on the Earth, on technology.

“Pray children of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ, pray for the darkness that comes to all humanity: the great blackout.

“Pray children of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ, pray for one another.

“Children of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ, the time is now, do not be indifferent to the calls of the Paternal House, prepare yourselves in spirit and materially to the best of your ability, but do not forget it:

“THE TIME IS NOW! THE MOMENT ARRIVES!

“Without forgetting the use of medicinal plants and oils for the cure of the diseases that are already scourging the Earth and are contagious: like the laboratory-created variant of leprosy, those caused by mosquitoes, being very detrimental to the health of the human creature, diseases caused by rats, most of which are found in large cities, and the rebound of covid with the news of this occasion...

“Prepare yourselves, that united with My Heavenly Hosts we will defend you from the evil of body and spirit, whenever you desire and are ready to return to Our King and Lord Jesus Christ.

“BE PREPARED, FOR HUMANITY ALREADY KNOWS PAIN,

BUT AS AT THIS MOMENT, NEVER!

“Pray and consecrate your home to the Sacred Hearts.

“My Heavenly Hosts, commanded by Our Queen and Mother, we stand before humanity to defend and assist you.”