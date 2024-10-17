St. Michael the Archangel confirms approach of prophesied Warning

There’s an awaited event, one prophesied from centuries past up to the present, that seems to be approaching. Most Catholics now refer to it as The Warning (yes, there’s a current movie about it) and details, at least in my view, were most abundantly revealed during the Marian apparitions in Garabandal, Spain, in the 1960s.

Credible Catholic mystics say The Warning will be God’s last act of mercy for mankind before the Great Chastisement which was also prophesied in Garabandal, along with the Great Miracle between them.

Avid watchers of the mystics are now agreed that the Warning will occur anytime soon. And their belief was confirmed last Oct. 10 in a message from St. Michael the Archangel.

Allow me to share some details about The Warning, based on interviews with Garabandal visionary Conchita Gonzalez.

Here’s one on Sept. 14, 1965.

Q. Will the Warning be a visible thing or an interior thing or both?

A. The Warning is a thing that comes directly from God and will be visible throughout the entire world, in whatever place anyone might be.

Q. Will the Warning reveal personal sins to every person in the world and to persons of all faiths, including atheists?

A. Yes, the Warning will be like a revelation of our sins-as como si revelase nuestros pecados, and it will be seen and experienced by believers and non-believers and people of any religion whatsoever.

Q. Is it true that the Warning will cause many people to remember the dead?

A. The Warning is like a purification for the Miracle. And it is a sort of a catastrophe. It will make us think of the dead, that is, we would prefer to be dead than to experience the Warning.

Q. Will the Warning be recognized by the world as a direct sign from God?

A. Certainly - claro, and for this reason I believe it is impossible that the world could be so hardened as not to change.

Interview in October, 1968

Q. We have heard that some say the Warning may be a natural phenomenon but will be used by God to speak to mankind. Is this true?

A. The Warning is something supernatural and will not be explained by science. It will be seen and felt.

Q. Conchita, can you explain the statement that during the Warning we will know ourselves and the sins we have committed?

A. The Warning will be a correction of the conscience of the world.

Q. What about the many people who do not know Christ; how will they understand the Warning?

A. For those who do not know Christ (non-Christian) they will believe it is a Warning from God.

Interview in 1973

Q. What will occur on the day of the Warning?

A. The most important thing about that day is that everyone in the whole world will see a sign, a grace, or a punishment within themselves — in other words a Warning. They will find themselves all alone in the world no matter where they are at the time, alone with their conscience right before God . They will then see all their sins and what their sins have caused.

Q. Will all feel it at the same time?

A. Yes, at the same time.

Q. How long will it last, a half hour, an hour?

A. I really don't know. I think that five minutes would be an adequate time.

Q. How will we feel it?

A. We will all feel it differently because it will depend on our conscience. The Warning will be very personal; therefore, we will all react differently to it. The most important thing will be to recognize our own sins and the bad consequences of them. You will have a different view of the Warning than me because your sins are different from mine.

Q. Will something happen to me because of my sins? I mean will physical harm come upon me as a result of them?

A. No, unless it's something that results from the shock, for example, a heart attack.

Q. So then it will bring no physical harm but will consist of facing God alone with my sins. How about the good things; will I see them also?

A. No. This will be only a Warning to see what you have done with your sins. It will be like a purification before the Miracle to see if with the Warning and Miracle we (meaning the whole world) will be converted.

Q. So this Warning can occur any day now?

A. Yes, but I don't know the date when it will occur. (End of quotes.)

Meanwhile, third-degree Augustinian stigmatist Luz de Maria de Bonilla had another message from St. Michael the Archangel on Oct. 10, 2024. The message confirmed that The Warning is at hand. Here’s the message as translated from the original Spanish:

“Beloved children of the Holy Trinity, My protection is with each one of you.

“I COME IN THE NAME OF THE HOLY TRINITY TO WARN YOU.

“I call you to conversion, to prayer, to receive Our King and Lord Jesus Christ duly prepared.

“Be love, as the Holy Trinity is Love. It is the duty of each one of you to focus on and be aware of your personal actions, since these will determine how you resist the deceptions of the evil one, who attacks human beings through desires, in their thoughts, in their minds, and in their hearts, to lead them to fall, and to keep them in the mire unable to take flight again.

“Children of the Holy Trinity, you face the Warning. You will see a light coming from above, and it will illuminate even the shadows. Then, as you are shaken by this great event, silence will arrive. You will hear nothing, and nothing will move. Everything will be in the silence of God, where each one of you will be before your own conscience, and you will examine yourselves, in your actions and deeds, even if you do not wish to do so.

“This act of Divine Mercy is, for all mankind, the opportunity for conversion. Before this outpouring of Divine Mercy, make up your minds to change interiorly, and though you will have examined your sins, the good you have failed to do and the good you have refused to receive, you will see them and it will hurt you.

“THE FIRM COMMITMENT TO ADVANCING ONE'S INTERNAL TRANSFORMATION IS A TREASURE FOR THOSE WHO DESIRE IT.

“Beloved children of the Holy Trinity, you, as a human race, will continue to face the onslaught of nature.

“Children of the Holy Trinity, you will suffer from the emanations of the sun causing unexpected electrical storms, diverse climates in America and Europe. Several countries will have no electricity. Water and wind will not stop; they will continue to be scourges for humanity.

“Human beings feel that they have passed the test and laugh at the announcements of the Father’s House; but when they look around, they see what has been announced. Hurricanes and atmospheric phenomena that will surprise you continue.

“Pray, children of the Holy Trinity pray for the United States and Mexico: they suffer because of nature.

“Pray, children of the Holy Trinity: pray for Central America, especially for Honduras and Guatemala.

“Pray, children of the Most Holy Trinity, pray for South America: the disease is coming.

“Pray, children of the Holy Trinity: the war continues to escalate.

“Children of the Holy Trinity, these are difficult times for this generation given to indulgence, debauchery and sinful pleasure in disobeying the Holy Trinity. You are content to go against what the Triune God asks of you.

“I INVITE YOU TO KEEP A FOOD RESERVE, BUT ABOVE ALL, TO REMAIN FIRM IN FAITH AND THUS FIND THE CULMINATION OF LIFE IN THE MISSION THAT HAS BEEN ENTRUSTED TO EACH ONE OF YOU.

“Pray, pray to the Holy Trinity and to our Queen and Mother. Pray with the heart to minimize the attacks that come to you, if this is the Divine Will.

“Keep in mind that not everything that comes to mankind is initiated by the Holy Trinity, but is mostly caused by human beings.

“Pray without ceasing, and make reparation for those who despise divine appeals...

“Each one of you has a personal mission: Some do not know it and must discover it. Others do know it and despise it. Some long for the Divine Will, and others reject it ...

“At all times and in all places, we have the mission to defend you from evil, and so we fulfill it.

“Keep the security of divine protection; be creatures of good. I bless you.”