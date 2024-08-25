St. Michael the Archangel: “Shaking of earth will accelerate”

Coming across Heaven’s dire messages via Catholic mystics, banishing fear is difficult. For Catholics, however, knowing that Divine Justice is about to fall on mankind becomes easier to carry when faith in the afterlife is bolstered and that sufferings on earth can be transferred into tickets for eternal Heaven. Thus, it is great help for any Catholic to keep oneself always in a state of grace.

Yet in the Philippines which tops the number of Pornhub.com viewers worldwide (according to a news source quoting no less than the website itself), the sacrament of Confession or Reconciliation has become of paramount importance. But gathering from the number of people who line up for Confession, the sacrament seems to have been in the dustbin for a long time now. The Pornhub data and the crowd that empties Church pews to receive the Eucharist on Sunday Masses give rise to the thought: is there a typhoon of sacrileges in the country? Is the country thus opening itself to a generous share of pending chastisements?

The misfortune is buffeted by the lack of preaching about the need to confess mortal sins before receiving the Holy Eucharist. Hearing Confessions of people is a tiring task, no doubt, but it’s a suffering akin to martyrdom. Unfortunately, only a few still saintly priests remain open to the sacrament.

Be that as it may, Heaven continues to send mankind warnings of things to come. On Aug. 12, 2024, St. Michael the Archangel issued the following message via third-degree Augustinian stigmatist Luz de Maria de Bonilla (as translated from the original Spanish with underscoring retained):

“Beloved children of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ, I come to you by Divine Will.

“YOU ARE LOVED BY GOD. EVERY HUMAN BEING MAKES UP PART OF THE HEART OF THE MOST HOLY TRINITY.

“I come to ask you to remain united and to join fraternally, that you would be cautious and obedient.

“THIS IS NOT JUST ONE MORE MESSAGE - IT IS A CALL TO OBEDIENCE TO THE REVELATIONS THAT YOU HAVE RECEIVED AND TO BRING THEM TO LIFE.

“War has advanced at a rapid pace; it has advanced and taken hold of the minds and hearts of human beings.

“The persecution of Christians has begun, hence from now on all My Heavenly Legions remain on Earth, protecting and helping you.

“Every life is of infinite value to the Most Holy Trinity; every human being is a Divine Treasure and has until the final moment of his or her life to declare himself or herself a sinner and ask for forgiveness.

“Humanity will begin to live in suspense; people will be in anguish for their brothers and sisters and for themselves.

“War will not remain static but will advance until it becomes widespread.

“You will see unimaginable scenes…War is ferocious, without mercy, with people forgetting that all are brothers and sisters…War rises up until it burns, like fire burning out of control, advancing and destroying, causing families to disintegrate, leaving children orphaned.

“Everything is prepared as the New Order wants it. No human being is a slave of sin, if the human being itself does not want and does not allow it. No one can take away your mind and heart, which is why an adult faith is essential within each one of you.

“DO NOT TREMBLE, BUT ON THE CONTRARY, FEAR OFFENDING GOD.

“The shaking of the Earth will accelerate, earthquakes that have not occurred will take place and their magnitude will increase.

“Prepare yourselves, have something that gives you light and something with which to prepare food. Keep water in your homes.

“Children of the Most Holy Trinity and children of Our Queen and Mother of the End Times, be aware of the need to share food with your brothers and sisters, but above all the Divine Word.

“YOU MUST SAVE YOUR SOUL AND PART OF SAVING THE SOUL IS BEING LIKE CHRIST.

“Without humility, without good behavior, without fraternity, without being meek and humble of heart, the road for you to reach eternal life will be more arduous.

“Pray the Holy Trisagion with love and reverence.

“Place a blessed palm cross on the door to your home on the inside. And again put holy oil on the doorframe, and above all, be humble creatures, creatures of God, and consecrate yourselves anew to the Sacred Hearts.

“I bless you and My Legions await the call to defend you.

“Pray to Our and your Queen and Mother.

“Call me, I am ready to help you!

“WITHOUT FEAR, BUT OUT OF LOVE FOR THE MOST HOLY TRINITY AND OUR AND YOUR QUEEN AND MOTHER, REMAIN SPIRITUALLY PREPARED.

“I bless you.” (End of message.)

I am also sharing the commentary of Luz de Maria on the above message. She wrote:

“Brothers and sisters: Let us pray in fraternity, sending up prayers for our brothers and sisters and for those who have caused us harm.

“In this Call of St. Michael,the Archangel, He made me feel the need to examine the heart and above all the conscience. He allowed me to feel there is a special urgency to this Call, an urgency in the face of an imminent danger that will occur on Earth.

“The specter of war has ceased being a specter, becoming a reality that no one wants, but which arrives without being called for. It is human folly that continues to be relentless in its desire to win.

“Brothers and sisters, we must be more of God, more of Our Blessed Mother; let us remember that where evil exists, Grace abounds. Let us receive that abundant Grace so that it may be a source of growth for our soul and for all our brothers and sisters.

“United in prayer and fraternity, Amen.”