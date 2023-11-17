St. Michael: “This moment, not another, is the awaited time”

Mystic Luz de Maria de Bonilla, a third degree Augustinian stigmatist, recently noted that in her appearance last Nov. 2, the Blessed Mother wore Black.

Luz commented later on the same day: Brothers and sisters, giving infinite thanks to our Blessed Mother, I want to share with you that today, uncharacteristically, our Mother appeared to me dressed in black, a color that she uses before serious events for humanity.”

Luz also quoted the Blessed Mother as having told her: “Beloved daughter, a great betrayal is in preparation concerning… who is involved in the current war…”

Luz then recalled two previous messages she had received from Heaven, as follows.

Our Lord Jesus Christ on Oct. 6, 2017: “My beloved people, the relics that My Church possesses will be taken in order to desecrate them; because of this, I have already requested that the relics be rescued and guarded from now on, otherwise you will have no trace of them.”

The Blessed Mother on Jan. 31, 2015: “Humanity is being manipulated by a power of which the vast majority are unaware: a group of families to whom the rulers have adhered, obeying their commands. They are the ones with an interest in the rapid arrival of the Third World War. Among them, the Freemasons, opposed to the Church of my Son, have entered into the hierarchy of the Roman Curia, itself, and into the most significant places of the world and society in order to dominate humanity in all areas.”

Luz was the recipient of another message, this time again from St. Michael the Archangel, on Nov. 7, 2023. St. Michael said:

“Beloved of the Most Holy Trinity, I come to you by the Trinitarian Will to protect you and so that you would awaken from the erroneous thoughts to which you yourselves adhere.

“The human race has gone astray and will go further astray due to the bad advice that has led it to lose itself by accepting what God’s Law does not allow. You adopt inappropriate forms of behavior by imitation and then become attached to such behavior, so that it becomes part of daily life and makes you fall into the depths of sin.

“You live inappropriately, relegatig faith to the last place, whereas faith is a conscious act to which you must constantly attend.

“Pray for all humanity: this act of love is one of fraternity towards your neighbor, so that all might be saved.

“Activate your conscience that has been numbed by the things of the world; by alternating between two paths, you live between worldly and the struggle against everything that is not divinely mandated, in a continuous battle not to fall, to stay on the side of Our beloved King and Lord Jesus Christ. Awaken your conscience so that you would not only live in worldly, personal things, but live longing for your own salvation and that of your brothers and sisters!

“You know that you must confront your conscience with the right and wrongful works and deeds that you have done in life, making an act of humility before God, One and Three. You must be creatures of conscience, of truth, of fraternity.

“How many of your brothers and sisters will tell you that all the above is not worthwhile, that these are very worldly beliefs, that it is not true and that nothing will happen! Remain calm and fraternal towards those who ignore the Revelations and pray for such people, since they are not obliged to believe in them, but neither do they believe in the Word of Sacred Scripture.

“You see the signs given in the sky, you see how the water wants to wash sin away from the Earth and hurls itself fiercely against cities and villages so that humanity would increasingly see that this is not something normal, but warnings from Heaven for Its children, and even so you do not believe. This is due to ignorance, with your conscience full of worldliness; it is the Devil who fills you with laziness - not only your conscience, but also putting a heart of stone within you.

“You will see phenomena on high that you never thought that you would see. Fire will fall from Heaven in great quantities and the wind will be relentless.

“Children of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ, this is a crucial moment: the human race is going on ahead of Divine Plans, attacking one another untl they fulfill evil’s objective, delegated to families with global economic power who are interested in dominating the world in order to annihilate most of humanity.

“This moment, not another, is the awaited time: this is the moment when evil grows, seizing everything in its path, taking hold of weak minds and inciting them to take part in shameful works and deeds.

“Attacks will increase; deaths for a piece of bread will be commonplace.

“Pray, children of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ, pray from the heart and with the awareness that every prayer done like this is poured out as a blessing upon all of humanity.

“So many human beings are living in ignorance as to what it means to be a true child of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ!

“How many believe that they have obeyed by attending the Eucharistic Celebration and praying, but instead, they attend the Eucharistic Celebration in a state of great sin, dressed in filth because of not confessing their sins nor meditating on prayer, but treating it as something to be done mechanically.

“Children, you will be taken by surprise; evil will give no signs until it appears in order to take revenge on God’s children.

“Pray, pray for Chile: it will suffer due to the shaking of the earth.

Pray, pray for Canada: people must repent.

“Pray, pray for Japan: it will be forcefully shaken - show foresight, children.

“War will spread and terrorism will shake humanity.

“My Legions protect you like precious stones.”