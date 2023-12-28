St. Michael warns: Change has begun, will not stop

Should there be a hint of time in the dire prophecies from Catholic mystics, one adverb comes to mind: soon.

It’s all in God’s time, but when this generation is being warned explicitly by Heaven of dire events to come, the conclusion is that they are to happen in our lifetime, unless we are by now super seniors whose bodies are begging to be laid to rest even sooner.

Already, the recent appeals from Heaven coursed through the mystics sound like those of parents whose children have been drafted into the military to fight a big war against terrorists.

Such was the tone of the message of the Blessed Mother to Medjugorje visionary Jakov Colo who was told last Dec. 25 as follows.

“Dear children, today with my Son in my arms, I desire to call all of you to pray to the little Jesus for the healing of your heart. Children, often in your hearts sin rules, which destroys your life and you cannot feel God’s presence. That is why, on this day of grace, when grace is spreading throughout the whole world, surrender your life and your heart to the Lord, so that the Lord may heal them with His grace. Only with pure hearts will you be able to experience the birth of Jesus anew in you, and the light of His birth will illuminate your life. I bless you with my motherly blessing. Thank you for having responded to my call.”

That the prophesied Great Chastisement, even more severe than Noah’s flood, is not far into the future was known way back in 1980 by Pope John Paul II who is now a saint. That year in the Cathedral of Fulda in Germany when asked about the third secret of Fatima, he replied:

“We must be prepared to undergo great trials in the not-too-distant future; trials that will require us to be ready to give up even our lives, and a total gift of self to Christ and for Christ. Through your prayers and mine, it is possible to alleviate this tribulation, but it is no longer possible to avert it."

And again, last Dec. 17. St. Michael the Archangel issued another foreboding message via third-degree Augustinian stigmatist Luz de Maria de Bonilla, strongly hinting on a dire event that could befall mankind anytime, suddenly. The message:

“I am sent by the Most Holy Trinity. I bless you, holding My Sword aloft in the face of the onslaught of evil against the People of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ.

“Every moment that you allow to go by without striving for conversion is the time that incessantly leads you away from this personal moment of conversion and repentance.

“Pray with the heart, pray and ask for forgiveness for the sins of humanity. Fraternity is needed at this time.

“Your steps should always be firm: even more so at this time when so many prophetic fulfillments are coming to pass.

“Given this difficult time of temptations, of ideologies and concepts contrary to God’s Will, of rebellion against all that belongs to the House of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ, and of contempt for Our Queen and Mother, with its consequences: the angel who carries out the Divine Will passes over you and is only able to help a few of you.

“The time is coming when you will have to remain in your homes due to the darkness. The darkness awaiting you is the darkness of all darknesses, and you will either see or not see, depending upon the spiritual state of each person, and having to remain in your homes with the bare necessities, that time will seem like an eternity to you. The Three Days of Darkness and the great global blackout await you.

“Do not tie yourself to dates or the notion of long years without end, thinking that events will delay in coming to fulfillment…children of Our Kind and Lord Jesus Christ, do not wait; the nations will take a leap to arms at a moment’s notice and the scenario for humanity will change without prior warning.

“As the Captain of the Heavenly Host, it is my duty to warn you:

“Do not wait, children: everything has changed, from human feelings to the weather, the sequence of earthquakes, the unexpected events of nature, the acceleration of volcanic activity that will lead peoples to seek refuge elsewhere, and so many other factors that alert you to the change that has begun and will not stop.

“Be love and the rest will be done by the Father’s house.

“Pray, children of the Most Holy Trinity, pray for the human race to change.

“Pray, children of the Most Holy Trinity, pray for countries that will be left adrift, like a ship without a rudder.

“Pray, children of the Most Holy Trinity, pray for San Francisco and for Africa: this is necessary.

“Pray, children of the Most Holy Trinity, pray; by Divine Will, Our Queen and Mother warns you in advance of what is going to happen so that you would prepare, therefore she is giving you advance notice concerning spiritual preparation so that you would not get lost and would resist with firm faith. Without spiritual growth you will not be able to face what is to come.

“The sun will set the earth alight and human beings will suffer because of this, although you are not alone: love for Our Queen and Mother will keep you protected, not forgetting, above all, that receiving Our King and Lord Jesus Christ properly is like water for humanity.

“United to the Divine Will, each person must be prepared to say out loud: Who is like God? No one is like God!

“Children of the Most Holy Trinity, prepare to commemorate the Birth of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ:

“Soften your hearts and prepare now to share with a brother or sister, to whom you can bring joy with food or a gift. I bless you.”