St. Michael warns: Devil in place in Synod being held in Vatican

What Fr. Oliveira had prophesied about October (this month) as ushering in the "long years" of Great Tribulation has come true with the break out of the Israel-Hamas conflict and the controversies now haunting the Synod on Synodality now being held in the Vatican.

Fr. Oliverira quoted the Blessed Mother as having told him that events in October would eventually spread worldwide, and it is not with difficulty to realize how the two events could indeed encroach beyond their present peripheries.

But more has been said about what has been happening since the start of this month, particularly on the less publicized Synod. Let me share some of them.

On Sept. 25, 2023, Our Lord Jesus Christ told mystic Manuela Strack (who was given importance by the late Popes John Paul II and Benedict XVI) as follows.

"Dear friends! Today, I have come to you to purify your hearts in My Precious Blood. I want to wash your hearts in My Blood. Accept this grace from Me. Live in sanctifying grace! Live in the Holy Sacraments! They are holy because I am holy and because I gave them to My Holy Church! Guard your hearts in this time of tribulation. Call on My Name, dear friends! Rejoice in everything that happens, because I come to you and am with you! I will not leave you. See what grace I am showing the world. You, dear friends, are pure of heart! Purity of heart will carry you through the time of tribulation.

“Dear successors, if your hearts are open to Me, then I will protect you from all tribulations and will guide you through this time. Have no fear! My friends, have no fear! I am the Lord! Pray especially for the Synod! The tempter will appear in it. I am allowing this. People of God, are you worthy of Me? Pray and sacrifice! Pray for reparation before the Eternal Father, in whom I am in My entirety. Little flock, bear witness! With everything that will come now, which I must allow, have no fear! For I have already taken care of you… Even though thieves have broken into My sanctuary, I am with you! They will not be able to destroy My Holy Church. Amen. Adieu!”

Again to Manuela on July 10 2023, Our Lord Jesus said, as if to warn how the Synod would depart from teachings and tradition, as follows:

“… For you I shed My Precious Blood to the last drop. I have given you everything. Now give this blood back to the Eternal Father in reparation. I want to open your hearts, because I am

the King of Mercy, who bought life for you on the Cross – eternal life. Follow no other teachings, for they do not lead to the Father. I lead you into eternal life. I am the way to the Eternal Father. Look at Me! Look at My Sacred Heart! Amen.”

St. Michael the Archangel was explicit with reference to the Synod, as he told Manuela on July 18, 2023 as follows:

“…Open your heart to your Savior, to our Lord Jesus Christ! You will meet Him in the Holy Church. Some people have not understood that He has to be met there, that the Holy Church must proclaim His Word! Then people will open their hearts. However, if the commandments are not kept there, people’s hearts will close. Proclaim the Word: that is the task of the Church of your Savior, the King of Mercy.

“… I have come to you in order to convert people, to call people to remain steadfast and true, to follow the tradition of the apostles and the Holy Scriptures. Pray for the Synod, in which the Devil has his place. Pray very much! …Even if you [Manuela] are not there occasionally, pray every 25th by the Maria Annuntiata well [in Sievernich where Manuela resides]. Pray the rosary to the Precious Blood. The Lord will sprinkle you with His Precious Blood on every 25th until His Return. He does this because on that day the Holy Sacrifice of the Mass is absent. Quis ut Deus?”

Meanwhile, those of us still unaffected as far from the Israel-Hamas war and the Vatican synod can do our part by offering our daily chores to God, in a manner that the Blessed Mother lived daily for God. Let me share what the Blessed Mother said about her life on earth and how to survive the pending Great Tribulation.

On March 18, 2018, Our Blessed Mother told Medjugorje visionary Mirjana as follows:

“Dear children! My earthly life was simple. I loved and I rejoiced in small things. I loved life – the gift from God – even though pain and sufferings pierced my heart. My children, I had the strength of faith and boundless trust in God’s love. All those who have the strength of faith are stronger. Faith makes you live according to what is good and then the light of God’s love always comes at the desired moment. That is the strength which sustains in pain and suffering. My children, pray for the strength of faith, trust in the Heavenly Father, and do not be afraid.

"Know that not a single creature who belongs to God will be lost but will live forever. Every pain has its end and then life in freedom begins there where all of my children come – where everything is returned. My children, your battle is difficult. It will be even more difficult, but follow my example. Pray for the strength of faith; trust in the love of the Heavenly Father. I am with you. I am manifesting myself to you. I am encouraging you. With immeasurable motherly love I am caressing your souls. Thank you.”