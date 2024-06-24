St. Micheal warns of diseases caused by insects

Believable Catholic mystics, those under the guidance of holy priests including one who is himself a priest, are in a state of some roused emotions because of recent disclosures from Heaven that convey urgency as never before. It’s a feeling that has descended upon people like me who have been acting as mouthpieces so as to get Heaven’s messages across as many people as possible.

Heaven is in a hurry, it seems, and in keeping with the pace, I must share the following message of St. Michael the Archangel via third-degree Augustinian stigmatist Luz de Maria de Bonilla on June 19, 2024 (as translated from the orginal Spanish, with capitals retained):

“Beloved children of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ, receive the Blessing of the Paternal House that I bring to each one of you.

“YOU ARE BELOVED OF THE HOLY TRINITY AND OF OUR QUEEN AND MOTHER OF THE LAST TIMES…YOU ARE PROTECTED AS THE PEOPLE OF GOD HAVE BEEN....

“Every human creature is part of the People of God; none is excluded, but it is each one who chooses to leave the fold or to continue within the fold.

“MY CELESTIAL LEGIONS ARE ON EARTH HELPING THOSE WHO CALL UPON US AND ALLOW OUR HELP, AS NEVER BEFORE IN THE HISTORY OF MANKIND. My Heavenly Legions are defending you from the constant evil attacks.

“Beloved of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ, evil has taken strategic points on Earth and is stealthily guiding humanity towards the precipice, thus advancing the war with the public appearance of the Antichrist.

“The actions of the rulers of nuclear-armed countries accelerate the onset of war on a global scale, bringing forward what are the birth pangs of humanity.

“Creation will be damaged; men persecuted for their religion are taken hostage and forced to fight against their own brothers until they are killed.

“THEY HAVE NO AWARENESS OF WHAT IS ABOUT TO HAPPEN...

IN THE BLINK OF AN EYE, CHAOS COMES TO MANKIND.

“The darkness will appear without warning, although the Holy Trinity has announced it to them, it will find them unprepared.

“Pray children of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ, pray,

the great earthquake is looming and the earth is shaking on a large scale in several countries.

“Pray children of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ, pray,

the Creation is run over by the impiety of the human creature.

“Pray children of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ, pray, the diseases are coming NOW, one and the other at the same time. You know how to act, Heaven has gone ahead of you.

“Pray children of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ, pray that you may keep the faith, that you may be strong and firm. Pray that you will not bow before the power of evil.

“Pray children of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ, repent, go to the Sacrament of Confession with firm purpose of amendment and receive Our King and Lord Jesus Christ.

“Pray children of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ, pray that you will obey and heed this call in which I warn you of the diseases caused by a mosquito.

“Prepare yourselves starting in the United States, Mexico, Central America, Panama, South America, where the invasion of various insects carry different diseases to human creatures, causing serious health problems. Protect yourselves, cover the windows that open to give ventilation to your homes, the doors and where these insects can penetrate and cause disease. Use the Good Samaritan Oil.

“I speak to you in Truth, it is time to speak to you and for you to obey.

“AFTER THE PURIFICATION AND AFTER THE HUMAN CREATURE LOOKS AT HIMSELF AND REPENTS, THE TIME WILL COME WHEN WAR OR STRUGGLE WILL NO LONGER EXIST. IT WILL BE THE TIME FOR THOSE WHO HAVE BELIEVED AND HAVE REMAINED FAITHFUL.

“Remain vigilant, the water continues to cleanse the earth of the sin that man has let fall upon it.

“A time will come when human creatures, according to their spiritual state, will see their Guardian Angels, who will guide them to work and act in the Will of God.

“I bless and protect you by Divine Order. Remain united in prayer to the Holy Trinity and in adoration.

“Remain in the peace of God, love Our Queen and Mother of the End Times.

“NOW IS THE MOMENT...

THE TIME AND THE HOUR IS DIVINE PROPERTY. We protect you.”