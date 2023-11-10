St. Scholastica's Academy bares centennial celebration activities

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO—Catholic institution St. Scholastica's Academy (SSA) Pampanga has prepared a year-long celebration for its 100th anniversary in 2025.

The centennial celebration will cover the school year July 2024 - July 2025 with programs planned by the Centennial Core headed by the school directress, Sister Mary Ignatius Aquino, Order of St. Benedictine (OSB); selected alumnae of different batches; and SSA school officers.

“Centennial community activities will all be centered on the Ten Hallmarks of Benedictine Education including Christ-centeredness, obedience, humility, community, hospitality, discipline, service, stability, silence and good speech, and stewardship,” Aquino said during the SSA Pampanga Centennial Celebration media launch on November 9.

“[SSA Pampanga] continues its vision as a Catholic Benedictine Filipino institution that envisions as Christ-centered as socially-oriented Scholasticans. Despite the division, we commit ourselves to provide a holistic formation in Christian values, to nurture excellence in academics and services, and to advance relevant and transformative academic programs responsive to the needs to the local, national, and international community,” she added.

Meanwhile, SSA HS 1990 alumna and Centennial Committee External Core for Public Relations and Communications Maricar David-Pangilinan disclosed the activities for the year-long celebration.

These include the Centennial Kick-off on July 19, 2024; Grand Centennial Alumnae Homecoming on February 8, 2025; Centennial Eucharistic Celebration and Unveiling of the Historical Marker on February 10-15, 2025; Pilgrimage in March 2025; and the closing ceremonies which includes a Eucharistic celebration and Scholastica’s Excellence Awards Night in July 2025.

“We aim to make every Scholastican be a part of the celebration, from current to former students of SSA Pampanga, parents of the school, school officials and staff, school stakeholders and community, suppliers, local government unit of City of San Fernando and Barangay Quebiawan,” David-Pangilinan said.

“We want to come up with a celebration that is worth 100 years of waiting and memorable for everyone to get involved,” she added.

Members of the SSA Pampanga Centennial Core are Aquino as core chairperson; Finance Committee Head Karen Miranda-Chan, Batch 1992; Gratitude/Centennial Book Committee Head Rosario Songco-Ventura, Batch 1965; Archives Maria Carlota Hilvano and Alec Arceo; Public Relations and Communications Maricar David-Pangilinan, Batch 1990; Ways and Means Committee Head and Awards Committee Head Rhodora Fernandez-Ferrer, Batch 1983; and the Internal Core including Jonathan Manalo, Alex Lising, Josephine Mandani Buan, Murni Joy Dionisio, and Peter De Vera. #