Sta Ana LGU bares solid waste reduction

The local government unit (LGU) of Santa Ana, Paampanga said it has implemented programs that have significantly reduced the town's volume of garbage being sent to landfills.

During the 1st Quarter 2026 Joint Meeting of LGUs, Municipal Environment and Natural Resources Officer Dolf Mallari reported that waste disposal has been minimized due to the implementation of waste segregation, recycling, and composting initiatives.

He said the town now sends little amount of waste to landfill facilities, resulting in a decline in expenses.

In February alone, Mallari said hauling costs dropped to ?19,158, compared to nearly ?1 million monthly in previous years.

The municipal government's Materials Recovery Facility (MRF) has also earned recognition from the Provincial Environment and Natural Resources Office and Governor Lilia Pineda.

The facility was cited as a model for effective waste management. It has even attracted visitors from environment officers of other Pampanga towns seeking to replicate its best practices.

Other programs, including ongoing disaster preparedness drive, were also tackled during the meeting, led by Mayor Dinan Labung.

The mayor underscored the importance of unity among local officials to address several issues.