Sta Ana LGU distributes GO Bags to 16 schools

The local government unit (LGU) of Sta. Ana distributed Go Bags to 16 public schools as part of its program to strengthen disaster preparedness.

Mayor Dinan Labung led the distribution of emergency kits to the school official recently.

Each Go Bag contains essential emergency supplies, including first-aid kits and manually powered squeeze flashlights, which can be operated without batteries.

The items are secured in durable, waterproof bags designed to withstand harsh conditions during calamities.

“Inihahanda natin ang mga bata sa lahat ng aspeto, lalo na para sa kanilang seguridad at nakikita natin na malaki ang maitutulong ng mga GO Bags dito,” Labung said.

The emergency bags were turned over during the awarding program for the “Listong Eskwelahan” initiative, which recognizes schools that have demonstrated readiness and reliability in times of disaster.

The school officials thanked Labung for his support to the community and education sector.