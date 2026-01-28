Sta Ana LGU eyes dev't of ecopark inside MRF

The local government of Sta. Ana is eyeing the development of an eco-park within the premises of its Materials Recovery Facility (MRF) in Barangay San Nicolas.

On Tuesday, January 27, Mayor Ferdinand “Dinan” Labung, along with Provincial Environment and Natural Resources Office (PENRO) head Art Punzalan, Department of the Interior and Local Government–Pampanga Director Myra Soriano, and other officials, inspected the facility.

The MRF became controversial in 2021 after it was ordered closed by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) for being identified as an open dumpsite.

Trees and plants now surround the facility. The Municipal Environment and Natural Resources Office has installed swings and slides and constructed gazebos where families may play and spend time together.

Labung said the development of the MRF and the proper collection of garbage from households are among the top priorities of his administration.

He added they are strictly implementing ‘no segregation, no collection’ policy to minimize solid waste in town.

“Disiplina at political will talaga ang kailangan. Nagpapasalamat naman ako sa aking mga kasama sa munisipyo sa tulong nila para mapaganda at ma-implement namin ng maayos ang mga programa, at sa pakikiisa ng mga kababayan ko,” the mayor said.

With the improvements at the facility, Labung said the establishment of an eco-park within the MRF is now being considered.

“Mula sa dating tambak ng basura na hindi mo malapitan dahil sa amoy, magiging ecopark ito na papasyalan ng ating mga kababayan,” Labung said.

For its part, the provincial government committed to donate bamboo seedlings for the facility.

Punzalan also pledged to establish a nursery for fruit-bearing and forest trees to provide residents seedlings for planting.

“Buo ang suporta ng Kapitolyo dahil ang ganitong programa sa basura ay malaking tulong sa adbokasiya sa health ni Governor Nanay. Ang basura kasi isa sa mga dahilan ng pagkakasakit at alam natin na ‘yan ang unang nilalabanan ni Governor Nanay,” Punzalan said.

Once realized, the Sta. Ana MRF will become the first in the province to have its own ecopark.