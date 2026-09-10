Sta. Ana mayor appeals for flood control funds

Mayor Dinan Labung has appealed to national government officials for support in securing funds for long-term flood mitigation projects in the municipality.

The municipality experienced widespread flooding for the first time this year following the prolonged southwest monsoon.

Labung said the town needs a long-term solution to reduce the impact of flooding, which may become a recurring problem during the rainy season.

Data from the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council showed that around 9,700 families or nearly 27,000 individuals were affected by the weather disturbances.

Several major roads were also rendered impassable by floodwaters, disrupting transportation, the movement of residents and economic activities in the municipality.

Labung said funding is needed to implement flood control and other mitigation projects identified as necessary for the town.

The mayor added that he sought the assistance of Pampanga Third District Representative Mica Gonzales in securing funds for the projects.

Labung said Sta. Ana and Bacolor received no funding from the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH).

“Alam ko nandyan naman ang ating congresswoman sa ating distrito (Gonzales), at siya ang makikipaglaban sa budget hearing. Habang wala pa sanang pondo, sana maalala niya ang aming bayan. Alam ko siya ang makikipaglaban para sa amin,” Labung said.

He likewise appealed to DPWH Secretary Vince Dizon and President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to review the funding allocation and consider flood mitigation programs for Sta. Ana.

Labung assured that any funds secured for the projects would be used for the benefit of the municipality and its residents.

“Wala naman pong ibang pupuntahan yan at wala naman pong ibang makikinabang kundi ang mga tao,” he said.