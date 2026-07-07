Sta Ana mayor cites governance reforms

Santa Ana Mayor Ferdinand “Dinan” Labung on Monday, July 6, attributed his administration’s accomplishments to governance reforms and collaboration with the national and provincial governments.

In his first State of the Municipality Address (SOMA), Labung said measures such as the Ease of Doing Business initiative and the “Bawal ang SOP, I-report kay Mayor” policy contributed to public service delivery and investor confidence.

According to the mayor, the reforms resulted in the opening of more than 100 businesses in the town.

“Naniniwala po ako na kapag walang corrupt, walang mahirap. Alam naman ng lahat na hindi ako isinilang at lumaki dito, pero nagpunta ako dito para magserbisyo. Kaya wala sa akin ang personal na interes. Ang pera ng bayan ay para sa tao at sa mga programang dapat ipatupad para sa kanila,” Labung said.

Among the accomplishments presented during the SOMA was the establishment of the town's first public hospital, and Animal Bite Center, which provide free consultations, medicines, and laboratory services.

He also cited the rehabilitation of the local government's Materials Recovery Facility, through partnerships with private companies under the “Zero Waste Sta. Ana” program.

Labung reported an increase in local revenues and employment opportunities.

He also cited the rehabilitation of the municipal building and the completion of the Municipal Development Plan, which includes proposed road widening projects, farm-to-market roads, and the identification of future commercial and industrial areas.

The mayor also reported a decline in crime rate and the expansion of financial assistance for senior citizens, solo parents, persons with disabilities, and other vulnerable sectors.

The mayor acknowledged the support of municipal employees, department heads, and members of the Sangguniang Bayan.

Labung also announced the construction of a Geriatric Center on a property donated by the Labung family, and the plan to pursue the establishment of a Pampanga State University satellite campus in the town.