Sta Ana mayor urges traders: Observe safety protocols

The local government unit (LGU) of Sta. Ana recently conducted inspections of several warehouses in the municipality to ensure compliance with existing laws and safety regulations.

Mayor Dinan Labung visited five warehouses to review their business permits and adherence to safety protocols.

He was joined by the Municipal Administrator, department heads, personnel from the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), and members of the local police.

Among the facilities inspected were warehouses located in Barangays San Juan, Sta. Maria, San Roque, and San Pablo.

During the inspection, Labung reminded business owners and company officers to observe safety protocols to protect their employees, their operations, and the surrounding communities.

The mayor even warned the BFP personnel to stop engaging in corrupt practices that could compromise public safety.

“I-check niyo ng maayos ‘yung mga layout at plano. Wag naman ‘yung makukuha sa kumpadre system o under the table. Iwasan natin ‘yun kasi babalik din sa atin ang problema kapag nasunugan,” Labung told BFP.

One of the warehouses was flagged for lacking an Environmental Compliance Certificate from the Department of Environment and Natural Resources, and building permit from LGU, as well as issues with its sanitation system.

Labung instructed the business operator to secure permits and address operational deficiencies.

“Nandito kami hindi para manggipit kundi tumulong sa inyo. Ako, bilang mayor, hindi ako tumatanggap ng under the table at ganun din ang instructions ko sa lahat ng tao sa munisipyo kaya pwede kayong lumapit sa amin at tutulungan namin kayo,” the mayor said.

Labung called on all business owners in the municipality to cooperate with local authorities in promoting a safe, orderly, and progressive business environment.