It is no surprise that most individuals measure their lives based on job titles and salaries because almost all societies equate success with status and wealth. This definition, even though measurable, does not go into the facets of what real life has to offer. Rather, it creates that atmosphere where ambition sinks into material gains and climbing up the corporate ladder, mostly at the expense of personal happiness and personal well-being. Working in public service, I get to witness how this mindset can lead to burnout and disenchantment, especially when one fails to see the deeper purpose behind one's work.

Success can also be defined as having good health, meaningful contributions to society, relationships, or knowledge after the mere dollar bills have been counted. To build those valuable assets that create resilience, joy, and belonging, one must build a successful environment: create spaces in which people thrive professionally and personally. Most especially in government service, this approach is totally relevant because impact often supersedes prestige.

In fact, redefining the contours of success makes it possible for a person to adopt the ways of life that gratify his or her passions and values. It allows ranges like: Do I like what I do? Am I making a difference? Do I have time for myself and the people I care about? These are essential inquiries that people usually forget when confronted with the traditional definitions of success. By adopting a broad definition of success, we allow for different journeys to be recognized and honor each person's authentic contribution to his community.

Success is not a formula; it is an individual's personal compass. The time has come when we really should move beyond the old and outdated measures and instead embrace this more loving, wider vision-the one that became a friend of balance, purpose, and wellbeing, and not a criterion for judging how human or not human someone is. In so doing, we uplift ourselves into that culture that celebrates humanity over hierarchy.

As a career woman, I am guided by a powerful word: Statera, symbolizing my unwavering commitment to maintaining a harmonious balance between my personal and professional life, even as I pursue greater and bolder leadership roles in the government sector. My values are deeply rooted in the principle that family comes first, a belief she upholds as her guiding ministry. I draw strength and inspiration from her loving and supportive spouse and children, whose unwavering belief in my capabilities fuels my drive to achieve new heights.