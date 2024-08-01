Status of our State

ONCE AGAIN, President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr., will have delivered his State of the Nation address to the nation’s residents.

Once again, he will spell out the accomplishments of the first years of his administration: sound economy.legislated wages and even runaway inflation and rising prices of basic commodities like tomatoes and other crops.

Even his hard line stance against agricultural products smugglers will not help in bringing down market prices to a stable level.

Remember, he previously promised to bring down the price of rice to as low as P20 per kilo. Recently, he announced that we are slowly but steadily making that vaunted level and he claimed that his administration is continuing efforts to put the price of rice to very affordable levels.

Being on top of the organization is a very tough task to handle since the sphere of his responsibility is wide and encompassing and does not promise any reward for job well done.

£ £ £

On the local front, in Mabalacat City, the political situation has been rattled by the intervention of the Pineda patriach who openly endorsed Atty. Geld P. Aquino as the opponent of City Mayor Crisostomo C. Garbo.

As previous political contests will bear out, the all-out support of the jueteng lord will spell a big difference to victory of who he openly supports.

Being annointed by him is quite a blessing and will give the annointed huge political capital.

£ £ £

The appointment of Senator Sonny Angara as the new Department of Education Secretary in lieu of Vice President Sara Duterte is viewed as favorable to many but skeptical by others.

They asked: would the change in leadership change anything in the Department? How about the mode of instruction and instructional materials, would these help in drastically improve our school children’s oerformance in international contests?

Ir has been observed that in previous international assessments, we have fared very poorly and some quarters blame the showing on our poor methods of instruction and poorly-trained instructors. Where then lies the error? Despite its very huge annual budget, the Department has not produced topnotch students!

Everyone hopes the new Secretary will do his best to make the Department the best training ground of internationally-competitive students and let them rate high in the assessments.