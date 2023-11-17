'Stay humble': Guv asks new barangay leaders

CANDABA — “Stay humble and stay low.”

This was the advice of Governor Dennis Pineda to the new barangay ang Sangguniang Kabataan officials in the province.

Pineda said public service entails selflessness and commitment to the office and to the people.

“Pagkaupong-pagkaupo palang nila, ang bilin namin nila Nanay [Vice Governor Lilia Pineda] ay huwag nilang ipapasok sa ulo nila ang posisyon natin. In-elect tayo ng mga tao para pagserbisyuhan natin, hindi tayo ang pagserbisyuhan,” he said.

Pineda reminded the new village leaders of their responsibility to prioritize the needs of their community over personal interest.

“Lahat obligasyon na nila ngayon tulungan. Kahit anong oras, kahit nasa pamilya kayo, kapag may kumatok sa inyo, obligado kayong tulungan at pagserbisyuhan,” he said.

The governor at the same time assured them of the provincial government's support.

“Kapag hindi kaya ng barangay at hindi kaya ni mayor, nandito po parati ang kapitolyo parating susuporta at aaalalay sa inyo,” he said.