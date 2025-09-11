Steel firm asks Ombudsman to suspend San Simon mayor

A steel company has filed a motion asking the Office of the Ombudsman to suspend San Simon Mayor Abundio “JP” Punsalan Jr.

The RealSteel Corporation, which earlier accused Punsalan of extortion, filed the motion on September 8, 2025.

The motion cited “the gravity of the offenses leveled against Punsalan and the strong evidence of guilt in extorting money from RealSteel Corporation.”

“While the investigation and resolution of this case are ongoing, we respectfully request that Respondent Punsalan be placed under Preventive Suspension to ensure the integrity of the process and prevent any potential undue influence arising from his office,” the motion read.

On August 5, 2025, Punsalan and his six companions were arrested in an entrapment operation conducted by the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) inside a restaurant in Clark Freeport.

The operation was launched after the steel manufacturing company alleged that the mayor demanded money in exchange for a local government resolution favorable to its operation.

On September 2, Presiding Judge Desiree Gertrude Orquila-Mordez of the Regional Trial Court Branch 206 in Muntinlupa City ordered Punsalan’s release by granting a habeas corpus petition filed by his counsel, Raymond Fluellin Viray.

Punsalan returned to office on September 4, 2025 citing the absence of any order barring him from performing his duties.