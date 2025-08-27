Steel firm files administrative charges vs San Simon mayor

RealSteel Corporation, through its representatives, has filed an administrative complaint before the Office of the Ombudsman against embattled Mayor Abundio Punsalan Jr. in connection with the alleged ₱80-million extortion case.

One Irwin H. Chua and Melodie E. Arellano filed their complaint affidavits before the Office of the Ombudsman on August 19, 2025 against Punsalan for grave misconduct, serious dishonesty and conduct prejudicial to the best interest of the service.

Punsalan Jr. was arrested by agents of the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) Intelligence Service during an entrapment operation in Clark Freeport on August 5.

A video released by the NBI showed Punsalan being apprehended by agents after allegedly receiving bribe money from a steel company operating in San Simon.

The payment was allegedly made in exchange for the local government’s issuance of a resolution in favor of the steel company.

In their affidavits, the complainants alleged that the mayor was asking for a “substantial amount as condition for non-revocation of tax incentives of RealSteel Corporation.”

The complainants have also asked the Ombudsman to place Punsalan under preventive suspension.

“Pending investigation and resolution of this case, we pray that respondent Punsalan be placed under preventive suspension to prevent him from using his office to influence and defeat this investigation,” the respondents said.