Steel firm's ops suspended over smelly wastewater

Mexico Mayor Rodencio “Ruding” Gonzales has ordered the temporary suspension of operations of Unimax Steel Structure and Construction Corporation.

The local government urged the company to install a Sewage Treatment Plant (STP), following complaints of alleged chemical discharge affecting nearby communities.

Gonzales said the Municipal Environment and Natural Resources Office (MENRO) conducted an inspection of the site and recommended the closure of the chemical discharge pathway, along with the suspension of the company’s operations.

Once installed, the STP is expected to handle wastewater and prevent harm to the community.

Residents from Barangays San Jose Malino, San Juan, and adjacent areas reported a foul-smelling substance allegedly flowing through waterways leading to the Abacan River.

The complainants said the odor resembles tear gas and caused recurring health issues among those living near the affected areas.

“To our residents in Barangay Malino and San Juan, we are doing our part in addressing this issue,” Gonzales said.

A resident posted a video on social media showing the alleged discharge coming from the vicinity of the company.

The resident claimed that the smell persisted throughout the night, resulting in repeated discomfort to residents.

The company has reportedly informed the MENRO that it will comply with the directives issued by the local government.