Still at the bottom

DESPITE the massive budgets given the Department of Education, it has nothing to show that the education status of our learners and students has vastly improved.

Now, according to the list of the Programme for International Student Assessment Plan or PISA, the Philippine students’ performance in reading, mathematics and science was about the same as in 2018 where it ranked lowest among 79 participating countries.

Surely, apologists for the Education department have a ready answer for the dismal performance: the pandemic global effect.

We are past the serious era of the pandemic and yet our learners and students have not made any significant improvement on reading, mathematics and science.

Former senator, Atty. Joey D. Lina commented in his column thus: The recent news that Filipino students still ranked among the lowest in reading, mathematics and science among the 81 countries ane economies that took part in the 2022 Programme for International Student Assissment Plan ought to spark more action towards improving our educational system. Our dismal PISA results should jolt us into action.

Indeed, what ails our educational system?

Despite the huge budget given to our Department of Education annually, our students seem to be more confused than enlightened in their core subjects.

The results of the Filipino students’ performance in reading, mathematics and science are a far cry away from good international standards.

Some surmise that teacher/teaching quality may be the culprit in the low standard of performance of the learners.

Another factor that explains the poor performance of Filipino students is malnutrition in its various forms.

# # #

I’d like to give my best regards and very belated birthday greetings to Tin Santos of BPI Dau Branch who celebrated her natal day lst December 23, 2023.

Tin was very accommodating when I visited BPI to encash a check from Sun Star Pampanga.