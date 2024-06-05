Still no to divorce

After the third and final reading of House Bill No. 9349 or the proposed "Absolute Divorce Act" last May 22, 2024 with 131 affirmative votes, 109 negative votes, and 20 abstentions, many of my Facebook friends have aired their own sentiments regarding this issue.

While many of them express their disapproval of the said bill, there are also quite a few of my FB friends who are in favor of divorce. I totally respect their dissenting opinions and beliefs. Still, I would like to affirm my stand about the endless debate of legalizing divorce in the Philippines, and that is, still not being in favor of it at all.

In my September 26, 2029 column titled "Ad Infinitum" I wrote:

Divorce is easier than annulment as the latter is a decision that declares a marriage is not valid because of the absence of certain prerequisites such as free will, psychological maturity, and openness to having children according to Church law. It would normally take years for a married couple to be granted marriage annulment following the old norms. Furthermore, this long, arduous process comes with hefty legal fees, not to mention the different kinds of trauma such as emotional, psychological, and physical suffering that these couples go through during this period. At most times, a couple who seeks dissolution of their marriage will often resort to claiming that he or she has psychological incapacity for having a solid ground for seeking annulment, even if in reality, that is not the case.

While there may be a lot of negative impacts for couples who are not happy anymore, such as the possibility of verbal and physical abuse, oppression, and lovelessness, that at most times affect the children, the Divorce Bill will have to be defended more before it will be passed into law.

For the Coalition of Concerned Families of the Philippines, “the dissolution of marriage remains disturbing as the culture of family is inherent in Filipino culture.” Atty. Aldwin Salumbides says “being together, that's valuable and that is inherent in our culture as a family, as Filipinos, that we are closely knit, that we also have to be resilient, notwithstanding the many storms and calamities, whether literal or metaphorical. We are made to be resilient, and so families, as well as couples, should take the lead in really fighting for their marriages and togetherness.”

As a married person myself, I have to agree with Atty. Salumbides. Marriage is not a piece of cake just like how we imagine it to be before we have yet to experience it. Yes, we marry the person we love, however, there are instances when people are rushed or forced to be in a relationship even if they do not really know the other person very well, or even if they do not really love the other person enough to stay married in good times and bad.

What I want to voice out to younger people and those who are not married are these three things: first, do not rush into marriage. You have to get to know the person good enough for you to say that you can stand living with him or her despite anything that may break you and your relationship. Second, make sure that you are marrying the right person. I know of a couple who are trying their best to stay together, but it just doesn’t fit right. So, if you have second thoughts about the person you are with right now, better think harder and longer.

Finally, if and when you do get married to a person, you have to accept that the vow you make in front of God and in front of your family and friends, is a lifetime promise that you will love this person even if he or she snores badly during bedtime, or if he or she has annoying habits.

While proposed divorce legalization will certainly ease the anguishes and inconveniences that estranged couples and their families go through during these times, these reforms still do not change the principle that one who wishes to marry another person should undergo a deep and thorough process of fully knowing one’s self and his/her future spouse and also completely accepting that person for what he or she is before plunging into a marriage. While a long courtship before a wedding does not also guarantee a long-lasting and successful marriage, the acceptance of someone who wishes to marry that marriage is a lifetime covenant is indeed crucial in avoiding a miserable married life. To put it simply, one who asks or is asked to marry someone must think it through (and also many, many times of contemplative thinking) before making that big decision.

Getting married is not just about the grandiose wedding day of lavish gowns, exquisite food, and glamorous photo shoots. Rather, marriage is a life choice that transcends wealth (for richer or for poorer), physical condition (in sickness and in health), and existence (‘til death do us part). Ad infinitum―endlessly, forever, and ever, without end.

This is why, in maintaining my firm stand of saying no to divorce, I am thinking of remedies in extreme situations when a married person especially a woman who was abused as stated in RA 9262 or the "Anti-Violence Against Women and Their Children Act of 2004." Any married person, whether male of female, who can prove that he/she has been abused in any form based on existing laws of the land, may file for a dissolution of marriage.

This is the only reason, which I think, should be considered in providing a way out for these distressed persons, and in no way that cheating on your spouse be considered a legal basis for dissolution of marriage, because if we allow "having extra marital affairs" as a ground to be used for divorce, then it will somehow encourage people to cheat on their spouses since they know that they resort to divorce.

Again, I am making this stand not just because of my being a Catholic, but I am making this assertion and advocacy to the younger generation to choose wisely and think of marriage as the most important decision that anyone will be making in his/her lifetime.