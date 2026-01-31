Santo Nino exhibit at San Guillermo Church

Eighty-seven images of the Sto. Niño from across Pampanga are now on public display at the San Guillermo Parish Church in Villa de Bacolor as part of the annual “Sala ning Banal a Anac” exhibit, which runs from January 31 to February 8, 2026.

The exhibit features various representations of the Sto. Niño collected from different towns in the province. It is open to the public free of charge from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

The event is organized by Banal a Anac, a Bacolor-based Catholic organization dedicated to promote devotion to the Holy Child Jesus.

The group is headed by its president, Cathy Sebastian.

The exhibit is participated by image owners “Camarero’s” of Sto. Niño.

According to Sebastian, a series of religious and cultural activities are scheduled during the exhibit period.

Archbishop Florentino G. Lavarias of the Archdiocese of San Fernando is expected to arrive on February 5 to preside over a holy mass at 5:30pm.

At 7 pm on February 6, 2026, “Tambuli, Rosaryo Kantada para king Banal a Anac” will be held.

A conference focusing on the Sto. Niño devotion will also be held at 6:30 on February 7 to be presided over by Monsignor Eugene Reyes.

Sebastian said that Banal a Anac also continues its outreach initiatives, with plans to conduct a youth-focused program in Barangay Tinajero, Bacolor this year.