Sto Tomas cops save unconscious student

For Police Corporal Prudencio Sanchez IV, now in his 11th year in police service, the duty remains clear: to serve and protect.

That commitment was demonstrated on Monday, March 2, 2026, when Sanchez and two fellow police officers responded to a medical emergency after a student was found unconscious inside a parked vehicle at the peak of the midday heat.

At around 12:30 p.m., Sanchez of the Sto. Tomas Police Station was conducting routine patrol as part of the Tactical Motorcycle Riding Unit when he noticed a vehicle illegally parked near a gasoline station.

Upon approaching the vehicle to check the situation, the policeman saw the driver lying on the seat unconscious.

Prior to Sanchez’s arrival, the owner of the gasoline station, through a parking attendant, had already called for assistance from the nearby police compact station.

However, Sanchez was already at the scene and became the first responding officer after noticing the suspiciously parked vehicle.

After assessing the situation and identifying it as a medical emergency, Sanchez said he immediately called for assistance from fellow police officers Patrolman Rovy Dungca and Patrolman Jacinto Carag, who were on mobile patrol duty.

The three officers managed to forcibly open the vehicle door.

After gaining access, they checked the condition of the individual.

Sanchez initially suspected that the man might be suffering from heat-related exhaustion due to the intense heat at the time.

To help the victim recover, the officers unbuttoned the man’s shirt to allow him to breathe easily and wiped his face with water in an effort to cool him down.

The officers then transported the unconscious individual to Jose Abad Santos Memorial Hospital (JASMC) BUCAS Center for immediate medical attention.

Sanchez said the patient, who is now recovering, personally called him to express his gratitude for the quick response that helped save his life.

Sanchez said the student, who is in his 20s had missed a meal.

The victim also had an existing medical condition.

Sanchez reminded fellow police officers to remain alert during patrols as they may encounter similar emergency situations.

He also advised the public to drink plenty of water and avoid skipping meals, especially during extremely hot weather.

Through a text message to SunStar Pampanga, Sto Tomas Mayor John Sambo lauded Sanchez and the other two officers for their prompt response and dedication to duty.

Vice Governor Dennis Pineda also acknowledged the police officers’ action.

The Philippine National Police, through the Public Information Office of General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr.; the Police Regional Office 3 under Brigadier General Jess Mendez; and the Pampanga Police Provincial Office, led by Colonel Eugene Marcelo, congratulated the the three cops in their official social media pages.|via Tristan Jingco