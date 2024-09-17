Sto. Tomas residents get cash assistance

STO. TOMAS — Some 1,000 residents here received financial assistance from the government through the Ayuda para sa Kapos Ang Kita Program (AKAP) of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

The payout was facilitated through Congressman Jorge Bustos of Patrol Partylist, who has been visiting the fourth district of Pampanga to consult with local officials and residents.

Each beneficiary received P5,000 to help cover their daily expenses.

“Umiikot tayo sa mga bayan-bayan ngayon para makipagdayalogo sa mga tao sa kanilang mga kailangan, at maghatid ng kaunting tulong pansamantala habang nagtatrabaho para sa pangmatagalang programa para sa lahat,” Bustos said.

Aside from the 1,000 beneficiaries yesterday, another batch of 1,000 residents will receive cash assistance today, September 18.

Bustos, who is seeking the congressional seat of Pampanga's fourth district in the upcoming elections, said that among his top priority is to implement programs aimed at addressing the perrenial flooding issues in the district's eight towns.

“Matagal na pong nakababad sa baha ang mga tao sa kwatro distrito at marami na ang naghahangad ng tunay na pagbabago at ito ang layunin ng krusada namin na ito, ang magdala ng genuine change for the better sa kwatro distrito,” the solon said.

Bustos was joined by businessman Raymond Ronquillo and former Mayor Gloria “Ninang” Ronquillo, councilors and village chairmen during the payout.