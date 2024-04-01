Sto. Tomas town holds 12th Sabuaga Festival

STO. TOMAS -- This municipality marked the Easter Sunday on March 31 with the celebration of the 12th 'Sabuaga' Festival.

Sabuaga comes from the combination of Kapampangan words “sabuag” (scatter) and “sampaga” (flowers).

Dressed in colorful and sparkly costumes, performers from the town's seven barangays scatter petals and confetti as they dance through the streets, honoring the Virgin Mary.

"Ang Sabuaga Festival ay pasasalamat namin sa Birhen Maria at sa kanyang Bugtong Anak sa isang masagana at ligtas na taon, at i-celebrate ang muling pagkabuhay ni Hesukristo," said Mayor Johnny Sambo.

The mayor said that at least 120 teenagers participated in the street dance competition and were clustered into two groups.

Cluster 1 included barangays Sto. Niño, San Vicente, Poblacion and San Bartolome.

Cluster 2 came from barangays San Matias, Sto. Rosario Pau, and Moras dela Paz.

"Nakasentro ang street dance competition namin sa mga kabataan dahil gusto natin na malaman at maappreciate nila

ang aming kultura at tradisyon, at umaasa jami na dadalhin nila ito sa mga susunod na kabataan na naman," Sambo said

Cluster 2 was declared overall champion in the street dance competition. The group took home P150,000 cash prize.

Cluster 1 received P100,000 cash for winning as first runner-up.