Street dance tilt marks 252nd San Simon day

SAN SIMON — This municipality celebrated its 252nd founding anniversary through the Sun Sea Moon Festival on Wednesday, November 15.

The festival gathered students from elementary and high schools in the town for a street dance competition.

Each dance performance showcased a portrayal of Nuestra Señora del Pilar, and depictions of the town's primary livelihoods — farming and fishing.

Acting Mayor Ryan Viray said the annual celebration of the town’s founding anniversary aims to educate the youth about the rich history of San Simon.

“Noong pandemic ay natigil ang celebration natin pero ngayon ay binuhay natin at sinentro natin ang talento ng mga kabataan para maintindihan at malaman nila ang pinagmulan at kung ano na ang progreso ng aming bayan ngayon,” he said.

An exhibit of photographs and information about the town’s former mayors was also launched at the municipal hall lobby during the celebration.

Viray said the exhibit was organized to pay tribute to the leaders who brought honor and development to their hometown.

“May mga yumao na at ‘yung iba ay nandito pa rin at ginagabayan tayo. Lahat po sila ay gusto natin pugayan at pasalamatan sa kanila kontribusyon sa aming bayan,” he said.

The winners in the street dance competition, San Simon Elementary School and San Simon High School received P50,000 each.