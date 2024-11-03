Strengthen market for tilapia: Minalin mayor

MINALIN — Mayor Philip Naguit of this town said that they are now exploring ways to strengthen the market for homegrown tilapia.

While the town remains one of the biggest producers of tilapia in the country, the mayor said that more things need to be done to reach broader markets and establish supply chains.

“While our production remains as vibrant as ever, we need to explore more markets to ensure that enough options are available to tilapia producers,” Naguit added.

He stressed that more market options mean better prices for tilapia farmers.

Last September, the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) reported that Pampanga’s tilapia production remains a strong driver in the region’s fisheries production.

In the first quarter of 2024 alone, Central Luzon’s tilapia production contributed around 57% to the national tilapia output.

Naguit said he aims to further strengthen production in his town while being mindful of looming threats from climate change.

The mayor shared that they have been encouraging farmers to explore more options, such as raising other brackish species alongside tilapia, as well as adapting new technology in preparation for the effects of climate change.