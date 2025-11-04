“Strides of Hope” Charity Run Draws Hundreds at Capital Town

What began as a modest gathering of friends with a shared passion for running has now grown into the CT Run Club a running club devoted to purpose, wellness, and community.

The CT Run Club held its “Strides of Hope” charity run on Sunday, November 2, 2025, at the Rainwater Park in Megaworld’s Capital Town, City of San Fernando, Pampanga.

The event gathered hundreds of runners in a united effort to support children battling cancer through Kids Cancervive Inc.

Club president Patrick Joseph “PJ” Muñoz said the initiative forms part of the group’s advocacy to promote wellness and community service through running.

“We’ve already accumulated over half a million pesos through our initiatives for Cancervive,” Muñoz shared, underscoring the club’s commitment to fitness and charity.

Officially recognized by Capital Town by Megaworld, the CT Run Club organizes runs and marathon training sessions within the township.

“Beyond athletic goals, the club fosters camaraderie among runners and nurtures a sense of shared advocacy centered on community, wellness, and purpose,” said Muñoz.

For those who wish to become part of the CT Run Club, interested runners may send a message to the club’s official Facebook page, CT Run Club.