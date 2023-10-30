Struggling through the years

I HAVE TO ADMIT, like some of us, that each day of my life is a struggle, a deliberate move to survive what with the ever-increasing cost of living and the pressures accompanying it.

One writer wrote: Life is a breeze without probably experiencing hardship and challenges.

In my case, writing columns twice weekly for Sun Star Pampanga has helped me maintain my balance and sanity as it required physically writing the pieces and send them over prior to the set deadline.

Definitely, writing keeps me alert and aware of my surroundings and everyday happenings. It does not require age limitation as long as the expressive faculty is a-OK. There is nothing more pleasing then to see your articles published regularly and be appreciated.

Like most of the rest of us, I’ve encountered failures, unfulfilled promises and curtailed expectations. Most often, I just shrugged and considered reverses as part of my learning experience.

I have experienced, in my lifetime, true friendship and understanding. I had the privilege of being friend to the late Engr. Romeo P. Calara and later, Engr. Rey Liwanag and his man Friday, Lino Sanchez, Jr. This can be said of Rosan S. Paquia, EnP who is supportive of my endeavour.

I also have the privilege of having as a brother, broadcaster Perry R. Pangan, who is always ready to tide me over. To these people, I owe a huge debt of gratitude.

This is not an autobiography, rather it is a narrative of my life’s remembrances of things past.

# # #

I have the habit of walking to a moderate distance, from Fiesta Communities to Xevera subdivision, Tabun and back whenever the weather is conciliatory.

This explains probably why I now belong to the septuagenarian group and more. I do sleep early, foregoing all the tempting movies, documentaries and series. For me, sleep is a luxury.

I looked forward to my contract as consultant being extended courtesy of Mabalacat City Mayor Crisostomo C. Garbo who celebrated his 60th birthday recently. I also would like to acknowledge, with gratitude the accomoation extended me by City Administrator Frank Madlangbayan and the City Legal Officer, Atty. Francis A. Dimaliwat.