Students benefit from employment programs

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) in Central Luzon said students and fresh graduates benefit from its special employment programs in the region.

During a recent forum, DOLE said that thousands of students have gained work experience and received financial support through its Special Program for Employment of Students (SPES) and Government Internship Program (GIP).

As of August 2024, more than 15,000 students have benefited from SPES and 4,101 were provided internships this year across the region, said Assistant Regional Director Alejandro Inza Cruz.

"One of the main programs DOLE has focused on is the SPES, which links students to job opportunities that enable them to earn income while pursuing their education. This program not only provides financial assistance but also gives students valuable work experience," he said.

The GIP, on the other hand, has played a crucial role in providing hands-on experience to young graduates.

Interns in the program are required to work for three to six months and are compensated with a minimum wage of P500 per day.

In three months time, they can earn up to P32,000 and receive one year of insurance coverage through the Government Service Insurance System, fully funded by DOLE.

"In 2023, 55 out of 3,251 interns were hired by the agency’s program partners, and this year, 56 have already secured jobs. The GIP fosters a sense of civic responsibility and prepares interns for future careers in government or other sectors. Its effectiveness is evident in the number of interns transitioning into permanent roles," added Insa Cruz.

DOLE Central Luzon has also worked closely with local government units to provide practical work experience for interns. It also extended its collaboration to 21 national government agencies in the region.

Fresh graduates are encouraged to take advantage of the programs and visit DOLE provincial offices.