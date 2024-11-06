Students get financial assistance from CHED

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO — Some 1,123 Kapampangan college students from the towns of Guagua and Sta. Rita received financial assistance under the Commission on Higher Education's (CHED) Tulong Dunong Program (TDP).

The Provincial Government of Pampanga facilitated the distribution of funds to students from Guagua National Colleges, Mary the Queen College, and Sta. Rita College.

Each beneficiary received P7,500, the provincial government said.

Governor Dennis "Delta" Pineda also distributed P7,500 each to 428 students from Holy Cross College in Sta. Ana town.

CHED said the TDP for the 2024-2025 academic year aims to "provide financial assistance to qualified and deserving students pursuing a college degree."

Qualified students receive P7,500 per semester, under the TDP, which is part of CHED's Student Financial Assistance Programs.

The program is funded by the Universal Access to Quality Tertiary Education - Tertiary Education Subsidy (UAQTE-TES).