Students get help from lawmakers

APALIT — Some 800 college students in this town on Wednesday received financial assistance through the Department of Social Welfare and Development’s Assistance in Crisis Situation program.

Senator Jinggoy Estrada and Pampanga Fourth District Representative Anna York Bondoc led the distribution of P5,000 cash to the beneficiaries held at the Apalit National High School.

“Ito ay programa ng national government at tuwang-tuwa ako na mga estudyante ang napiling bigyan ni Congresswoman Bondoc dahil para sa akin, napakaimportante ng edukasyon para sa mga kabataan,” said Estrada.

Bondoc assured the students of her office's continuous support not only in their education but also in finding employment after graduation.

The lawmakers were joined by former Interior and Local Government Secretary Benhur Abalos, Apalit Vice Mayor Peter Nucom and other local officials.

In his speech, Abalos cited the importance of education for youth success.

“I also came from humble beginnings, but education is the great equalizer. Without it, we would have struggled. To the youth, set a goal, dream big, and study hard and you can achieve your dreams,” he said.

Abalos, a lawyer and former mayor and congressman, has Kapampangan roots. His grandparents hailed from Magalang and Mexico towns.