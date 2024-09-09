Students urged to enroll at NAS

CLARK FREEPORT — Senator Christopher "Bong" Go encouraged young and aspiring athletes in Pampanga to pursue opportunities at the National Academy of Sports (NAS).

The facility, located at New Clark City Sports Complex in Capas, Tarlac, was established through a bill co-authored by Go.

In an interview with Sun.Star Pampanga, Go stressed the vital role of sports in shaping the youths into responsible citizens.

Go said that sports instills essential values in young people and opens doors for future development.

He added that sports not only foster character development but also create pathways for both personal success and economic advancement.

“Meron po kayong eskwelahan dito mismo sa Central Luzon. Pwedeng magtraining at mag-enroll, at i-develop natin ang talento sa iba’t ibang sports ng mga batang Kapampangan at Pilipino,” Go said.

Go, as Chairperson of the Senate Committees on Youth and Sports, highlighted the success of Filipino athletes like Olympic gold medalists Hidilyn Diaz in weightlifting and Carlos Yulo in gymnastics.

He said weightlifting and gymnastics are sports programs offered at NAS.

Go urged government agencies, private sector, and sports associations to work together in supporting athletes and improving sports programs in the country.

“Suportahan po natin ang mga kabataan. Bigyan natin ng interes ang sports para maiwasan ang droga at di magagandang bisyo,” Go said.