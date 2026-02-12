Subic aviation school to provide training to studes

An aviation academy located at the Subic Bay International Airport (SBIA) is set to provide academic and flight training to De La Salle University-College of Saint Benilde students as part of their curriculum.

Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority (SBMA) Senior Deputy Administrator for Business and Investment Renato Lee III said that the Topflite Academy of Aviation and the De La Salle University-College of Saint Benilde signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) at the SBIA on January 23, 2026.

He explained that the MOU will integrate the academic program of St. Benilde with the ground and flight training of Topflite Academy to produce industry-ready aviation professionals.

Actor-director-turned-pilot Xian Lim led the MOU signing ceremony as master of ceremony.

He earned his commercial pilot license (CPL) in June 2025 after completing his training at Topflite Academy here in Subic.

Meanwhile, according to Capt. Sahl Onglatco of Topflite Academy, the MOU stipulates that the aviation academy will provide ground and flight training that will be included in the degree programs of St. Benilde, initially under the Tourism Management Program.

Meanwhile, the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) has approved St. Benilde as a satellite ground school facility of Topflite Academy, and it is expected to launch the program from 2026 to 2027.

Aside from the signing of the MOU, the Academy also opened its new aviation training facilities at the SBIA as its second flight operations hub. One is at Bicol International Airport in Daraga, Albay.

Subic Bay serves as a premier aviation training hub in the Philippines, anchored by institutions like Topflite Aviation Academy.

Located at the SBIA, aviation academies offer comprehensive pilot training programs, including the CPL, the Private Pilot License, and the Instrument Rating, utilizing modern fleets, advanced simulators (Redbird), and, for Federal Aviation Administration, brand-new Tecnam aircraft.

SBIA boasts of a 9,000-foot runway and, for many years, served as a former US Naval air station, providing robust, high-quality, secure, and safe facilities for flight training.