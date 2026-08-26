Subic bags “Destination of the Year Award”

Subic Freeport bagged the “Destination of the Year Award” for 2025 during the 7th Philippine Sports Tourism Awards held at the Manila Marriott Hotel in Metro Manila on August 24, 2026.

Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority (SBMA) Chairman and Administrator Eduardo Jose L. Aliño received the award. He was accompanied by SBMA Tourism Department Manager Mary Jamelle Camba and Division Chief Raquel J. Delos Reyes.

“We have carried forward what our predecessors have built upon, and we will ensure that Subic Bay Freeport remains the top destination in sports tourism in the country. Our goal right now for the SBMA is to further push the boundaries of sports tourism in Subic Freeport,” Aliño said.

In 2025, Subic Bay hosted major international and local sports tourism events anchored by major triathlons and running races. This included the Century Tuna IRONMAN 70.3 Subic Bay, held from June 12 to 15, 2025, which drew over 1,000 international and local athletes.