Subic bags “Destination of the Year Award”

Subic Freeport bagged the “Destination of the Year Award” for 2025 during the 7th Philippine Sports Tourism Awards held at the Manila Marriott Hotel in Metro Manila on August 24, 2026.
Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority (SBMA) Chairman and Administrator Eduardo Jose L. Aliño received the award. He was accompanied by SBMA Tourism Department Manager Mary Jamelle Camba and Division Chief Raquel J. Delos Reyes.
“We have carried forward what our predecessors have built upon, and we will ensure that Subic Bay Freeport remains the top destination in sports tourism in the country. Our goal right now for the SBMA is to further push the boundaries of sports tourism in Subic Freeport,” Aliño said.
In 2025, Subic Bay hosted major international and local sports tourism events anchored by major triathlons and running races. This included the Century Tuna IRONMAN 70.3 Subic Bay, held from June 12 to 15, 2025, which drew over 1,000 international and local athletes.
Philippine Sports Tourism Alliance (PSTA) President and Founder Charles Lim, Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) Chairman Pato Gregorio, and Department of Tourism (DOT) Undersecretary Shalimar Tamano presented the award to Aliño and the SBMA officials.
“This win belongs to our entire community—our partner organizers, stakeholders, athletes, and spectators who bring unstoppable energy to Subic Bay time and time again," Camba said.
Other winners during the 7th Philippine Sports Tourism Awards were City of Puerto Princesa as the “Emerging Destination of the Year;” New Clark City as the “Venue of the Year;” Sports Tourism Forum - SMX Clark as the “MICE Event of the Year;” and Cynthia Lagdameo Carrion as “Sports Tourism Personality of the Year.”
“A massive thank you to our key partners, guests, and sponsors for making this milestone event a resounding success: the Philippine Sports Commission, Sports Turismo Alliance, Manila Marriott Hotel, NUSTAR Resort, Universal Robina Corporation, and Clark Development Corporation President & CEO Atty. Agnes VST Devanadera," Lim said.
“Congratulations to all the awardees! Your vision, passion, and commitment continue to elevate the Philippines as a world-class sports tourism hub. Here’s to shaping the future of Philippine sports and travel together,” he added