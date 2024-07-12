Subic Freeport not affected by WPS row

CLARK FREEPORT -- An official of the Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority (SBMA) said the development inside the Subic Freeport is not affected by ongoing tension at the West Philippine Sea or WPS.

SBMA Deputy Administrator John Aquino told members of the Pampanga Press Club (PPC) during the group's KapiHann at Swissotel Clark on Wednesday.

“Our effort to drum up investment and expand are not affected. We keep on inviting investors. We have been receiving several interests to locate in Subic,” Aquino said.

A key interest in the Freeport is its airport, according to Aquino. He added that many investors have submitted letters of intent to operate the airport.

“They are interested in acquiring our airport, acquiring in the sense that it is not for sale but leasing it,” Aquino said.

SBMA officials also reported on current development plans inside the Freeport.

Aquino was accompanied by SBMA Seaport Manager Jerome Martinez and Communications Head Armie Llamas during the PPC media forum.

The Port Expansion Project under the JICA Regional Development Master Plan includes the layout of the Subic Bay Port Development Plan.

Key components of this plan include the NCT Container Terminal, Liquid Bulk Terminal, existing areas, and the existing container terminal.

The development plan also features the expansion of container terminals and container terminal yards.

The SBMA officials also mentioned he proposed additional berthing facilities for port expansion, including the New Container Terminal 3.

This terminal will have a total quay length of 410 meters, a width of 700 meters, a total area of 28.7 hectares, and a depth of 16 meters. The approximate cost for this project is USD 359 million.

The Port Development Plan at the Redondo Peninsula is also underway and includes the construction of a multi-purpose terminal.

This terminal will have a quay length of 600 meters, a width of 500 meters, a total area of 30 hectares, and a depth of 12 meters.

The project includes the construction of a 600-meter wharf, warehouses, an administration building, truck parking, a truck weigh scale, a sentry gate, open storage, offices, and facilities for workers.

The approximate cost for this project is USD 162 million.