Subic students rank 3rd in robotics Olympiad

CLARK FREEPORT -- Elementary students from the Special Education for the Gifted (SPED-G) Kalayaan in Subic Freeport bagged the 3rd place in the recent Philippine Robotics Olympiad held at the Ayala Malls Trinoma, Quezon City.

During the 23rd Philippine Robotics Olympiad, grade VI students including Anne Margarette Inton, Dru Triguero, and Zyrene Tantay placed third in the Future Innovators Category-Elementary Level.

The three students are part of the Aerosense Team mentored by coaches Ma. Alon Elago, John Lester Perez, and Principal Abdon Bayle.

With the theme Earth Allies, the 23rd Philippine Robotics Olympiad Elementary Level RoboMission Finals was held on July 29, 2024 at the Felta Multimedia Center where the Aerosense Team displayed their robot, the Aerosense.

The Aerosense is an ESP32 Drone-Based System for Environmental Real-Time Monitoring of Air Quality, Humidity, and Temperature.

The team's members said that the Aerosense was developed to address critical environmental issues such as air pollution and climate change.

“With the rapid urbanization and industrialization of cities, there is a pressing need for effective environmental monitoring solutions,” the team members stated.

Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority (SBMA) chairman and administrator Eduardo Jose L. Aliño congratulated the members and coaches of the Aerosense Team.

“We are very proud of your achievements. You have shown that the country’s best and brightest robotics students come from the Subic Bay Freeport Zone. Mabuhay po kayo sa inyong naabot,” he said.

The Philippine Robotics Olympiad is an annual science educational event for high school students.