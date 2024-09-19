Sulit-Skwela with Home Credit’s incredible deals on student gadgets

As students navigate the new school year, upgrading their gadgets is essential to ensure their learning tools can handle the demands of the changing academic workloads. However, this also means additional expenses for parents during the back-to-school season.

Fortunately, Home Credit Philippines, the country’s leading consumer finance company, offers incredible deals on back-to-school tech through its Sulit-Skwela promo. This offer aims to help equip students with the latest devices for a smooth and productive year without breaking the bank.

Running until September 30, 2024, this limited-time promo covers a variety of gadgets, providing 0% interest on flexible installment plans ranging from six to 18 months. Home Credit customers can take advantage of these deals at more than 15,000 partner stores across over 75 provinces nationwide.

The Sulit-Skwela offer is available on laptops to level up students’ digital learning companions, making schoolwork like creating presentations and documents a breeze. This also includes smartphones and tablets to upgrade their portable devices to ensure seamless day-to-day communication, quick research, jotting down notes, and more.

Additionally, this promo extends to tech accessories such as earbuds and smartwatches that can significantly enhance students’ educational experience.

Take advantage of Home Credit’s Sulit-Skwela promo now! Level up students’ devices this back-to-school season with 0% interest deals until September 30, 2024, and equip them with the best tech for an excellent learning experience this school year.

To ensure fast and easy transactions, download the Home Credit Online Loan App from the Google Play Store or iOS App Store for pre-approval of product installments or speak to a Home Credit representative at any partner store. For detailed specifications, features, and available deals, visit Shoppingmall.ph to explore Home Credit’s top offerings on laptops, smartphones, tablets, and home printers.

Protect your device with the Home Credit Protect Device Protection plan. It covers repairs and replacements for accidental and liquid damage, and extends your warranty by one year after the manufacturer’s warranty period ends with door-to-door pick-up and delivery for device repair/replacement services, free of charge! Just add Home Credit Protect Device Protection plan to your installments so you can enjoy peace of mind for up to two years for as low as P2 per day.

To know more about the latest updates from Home Credit Philippines, visit its official website, www.homecredit.ph. You may also follow its official Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok accounts.

Home Credit Philippines is a financing company duly licensed and supervised by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP).