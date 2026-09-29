SULONG SEAPop at SM City Pampanga

In a brief interview with the performers; Jason, Max, Jay, Ace, Alpha, collectively known as 1st. One. Ace being the leader of the all-male Pinoy group explains how the boy band group was formed.

"First ako po yung nag-train sa Korea. Then I called Alpha to organize an audition. Then yung company namin sa Korea, lumipad kami dito para magkaroon ng private audition. So nagkaroon ng private audition, hundreds auditionees attended then it was trimmed down, and finally nakuha na yung lima. So, all in all 6 members kami sa group.

"We are all Pinoys, and we started as P-Pop group trained under the K-Pop system pero we represent every beat of Pinoy music. Not only P-Pop but the whole OPM music.

"The training was rigid, pero masaya. Marami na rin kaming shows, tours, performances."

KAIA an all-female group consisting of Angela, Charlotte, Sophia, Alexa, and Charice also performed along side.

"Our group started during the pandemic. We scouted online, then yun po we had several training in dancing, singing, and all the trainings po to be able to be great performers po, and then from that we five were formed.

"Currently po, we are exploring different kinds of genre so we can really make the most out of our artistry. Different genre po talaga kasi kung nauman ang mga genre ngayon part po yun ng kinalakihan namin. Parang ipinapakita po namin yung influence ng various artists na napapakinggan namin."

And lastly is Ima Fandi from Singapore.

"I'm very excited to perform here at SEA Pop and its my first time to perform here in the Philippines. I was her multiple times for a holiday, but this time it's different. I'm so excited to see the fans, the crowd.

"I perform in a genre of pop, I like the fusion of dance and acro beat, and a little bit of tech.

"I'm just so glad that the fans are growing and following my journey as a music artist."

SULONG SEAPop caravan aims to create more spaces where Filipinos can discover Southeast Asia, meet through culture, and experience the region's shared connections through music and the arts. By taking the program beyond the capital, SULONG SEAPop opens more opportunities for local audiences, families, young people, and culture enthusiasts to participate in ASEAN 2026 and experience the value of cultural exchange in a setting that is both welcoming and engaging.

The event is open to the public, offering Pampanga residents and visitors an opportunity to enjoy a day of music, culture, learning and entertainment.

Weeks from now, SEAPop will go south to bring another line up of performers.