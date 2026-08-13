Sunlight Air launches Clark-Tablas route

Sunlight Air has launched its Clark–Tablas route with a water cannon send-off and other activities celebrating the airline’s newest connection.

Starting August 11, Sunlight Air will operate the CRK–TBH route every Tuesday and Saturday.

The new route is expected to offer passengers easier access to Tablas’ beaches, island-hopping destinations, local cuisine, and scenic landscapes.

Clark airport officials said the Clark-Tablas route will contribute to the growth of tourism in Central Luzon and the MIMAROPA region.