Super activities all month round as SM celebrates SuperKids Month

SM also has something up their sleeves for the spooky season kiddos that can’t wait to trick or treat! Get ready for an SM SUPERKIDS MONSTERRIFIC HALLOWEEN! Starting October 21, parents can bring their kids to a spook-tastic TRICK OR TREAT event to be held on Halloween day, followed by a COSTUME CONTEST, where SuperKids’ cool and creepy get-ups can win them big prizes!

Finally, check out your nearest SM mall for their participation in UNITED NATIONS DAY—students and schools may be invited to dress up in national costumes from countries all over the globe, celebrating diversity and global friendships with a MALL PARADE.

And don’t worry, SuperMoms and SuperDads—we’ve got the greatest deals for your kids! Starting October 1, parents can find emblems marking stores that are giving out treats and discounts. Just swipe using the SM Online app to redeem so you can treat your SuperKids to the coolest experiences and the tastiest eats around!