Super activities all month round as SM celebrates SuperKids Month

Calling all SuperKids! This month of October, you’re the main character as SM Supermalls invites you to show off your unique talents, quirks, and everything that makes you YOU!
SM City Pampanga's KPOP Sisters from Mawaque Elementary School secured the 1st runner-up position at the Super Kids K-Pop Group Contest.
Gboyz Juniors from SM City Bataan were hailed as the grand winners in the SuperKids K-Pop Dance Contest,
Big cheers to Sassy-G, the 2nd runner-up at the Super Kids K-pop Group Dance Contest .This group of 8 talented girls from SM City Olongapo Downtown dazzled the audience with their impressive moves and energy.
For the K-Pop-loving kiddos, the first half of October was a dream come true as SM Supermalls launched the SM SuperKids K-Pop Dance Contest. Little performers took the stage, channeling their inner BTS or BlackPink as they competed to be the best kiddie K-Pop dance group in the country.
Superkids strikes their best poses and tiktok videos at Kpop Corners located at the upper ground level of SM City Cabanatuan
SM City Marilao's Kpop corner is the newest hangout spot for kids this October.
Got shy little K-Pop fans who don’t want to dance, but still want to be part of the hype? K-POP CORNERS will be found across participating SM malls, perfect for that Instagram-worthy, K-Pop-inspired selca!
Bataeño Kids show off their best poses at the SM City Bataan Super Kids Monsterrific Halloween Photo Spot.
SM also has something up their sleeves for the spooky season kiddos that can’t wait to trick or treat! Get ready for an SM SUPERKIDS MONSTERRIFIC HALLOWEEN! Starting October 21, parents can bring their kids to a spook-tastic TRICK OR TREAT event to be held on Halloween day, followed by a COSTUME CONTEST, where SuperKids’ cool and creepy get-ups can win them big prizes!
Finally, check out your nearest SM mall for their participation in UNITED NATIONS DAY—students and schools may be invited to dress up in national costumes from countries all over the globe, celebrating diversity and global friendships with a MALL PARADE.
And don’t worry, SuperMoms and SuperDads—we’ve got the greatest deals for your kids! Starting October 1, parents can find emblems marking stores that are giving out treats and discounts. Just swipe using the SM Online app to redeem so you can treat your SuperKids to the coolest experiences and the tastiest eats around!
Kids and their swag rule the stage during the Super Kids Kpop Group Dance Contest at SM City Baliwag
Kids cheer on their fellow performers during the most exciting Super Kids Kpop Group Dance Contest at SM City Baliwag.
Kids from SM City Tarlac showcased their aweSM dance number at the Super Kids K-pop Group Dance Contest 2024.
Whether your kids love to bop and pop to the latest K-Pop dance crazes or express their creativity through the spookiest Halloween costumes, SM’s got super activities to get them hyped! Celebrate #SuperKidsMonthAtSM this October! For more information on SM Supermalls and to stay updated, visit www.smsupermalls.com or follow SM Supermalls on Facebook.