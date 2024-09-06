'Super apps' launched in Subic Freeport

CLARK FREEPORT -- The Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) recently launched the e-Gov and the e-LGU mobile applications in Subic Bay Freeport.

Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority (SBMA) Chairman and Administrator Eduardo Jose L. Aliño welcomed this "game-changing" initiative.

Aliño also lauded this undertaking aimed to enhance government services and improve industry processes and transactions.

Government Digital Transformation Bureau Director June Vincent Manuel Gaudan said the mobile app allows inclusivity and empowerment across the nation.

Stakeholders will now have easy access to various government online services and information.

All sites are being housed in a single mobile application, which covers all local and national levels of public agencies.

Gaudan added that the launching is significant for the e-Gov app, citing that the Green Lanes of the app provides "Ease of Doing Business" for foreign companies looking into investing in the Subic Bay Freeport.

He said the project is in line with Executive Order 18 or the Constituting Green Lanes for Strategic Investments policy.

It is a government response to enhance Ease of Doing Business by mandating the creation of Green Lane units in all government offices that will expedite, streamline and automate government processes for Strategic Investments.