Supervisory Leadership: Developing People, Empowering

After successfully completing the Supervisory Development Course (SDC) Track 1, I had the opportunity to participate in SDC Track 2 on August 25-27, 2026. The training was designed to further strengthen the competencies of supervisors as decision-makers, problem-solvers, and counselors, while enhancing the managerial skills necessary to effectively lead teams and deliver organizational results. More importantly, it emphasized the critical role supervisors play in developing people and nurturing future leaders within the workplace.

The first day of the training focused on creating peak performers through discussions on perspective, choices, and employee development. Participants were reminded that effective supervision goes beyond monitoring performance; it requires helping employees maximize their potential and prevent professional stagnation. The sessions highlighted the stages of employee development, from identifying development needs and setting goals to creating an environment that encourages competence, confidence, and commitment. Equally important was the discussion on coaching and mentoring, which begins with proper employee orientation and onboarding. My key realization from these sessions was the timeless leadership principle that the true measure of an effective leader is the ability to develop other leaders.

Day Two centered on the supervisor's role as a coach, mentor, and counselor. The discussions underscored that coaching is not about directing employees on what to do but rather helping them discover their own solutions through meaningful questions and guided reflection. This approach was illustrated through the POWER Model, which emphasizes Purpose, Objectives, understanding What is Happening Now, Empowering action, and conducting Reviews. The training also distinguished mentoring from coaching, describing mentoring as a long-term developmental relationship that benefits both mentor and mentee. In addition, counseling was presented as an essential supervisory function in addressing employee concerns that may affect productivity and workplace performance.

On the final day, participants explored the diverse characteristics of different workplace generations, including Baby Boomers, Generation X, Generation Y, and Generation Z. The discussions emphasized how understanding generational differences can help supervisors manage workplace dynamics more effectively, particularly in areas such as communication, values, work styles, and conflict resolution. The morning session also highlighted employee empowerment through performance appraisal and its role in the Performance Management System, reinforcing the importance of fair and developmental assessments.

The training concluded with discussions on conducting productive meetings, a fundamental skill for any supervisor seeking to maximize time, collaboration, and decision-making within teams. Overall, SDC Track 2 provided valuable insights into leadership, employee development, coaching, mentoring, counseling, and performance management. The experience reinforced the idea that effective supervision is not merely about overseeing tasks but about empowering people, fostering growth, and creating an environment where individuals and organizations can thrive together.